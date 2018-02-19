Despite drop in interim profit, Rolfes share leaps as legacy issues get attention

Chemicals producer Rolfes’s share price jumped as much as 15.5% to R2.83 on Monday despite reporting a drop in interim profit.

Rolfes maintained its interim dividend at 4c despite its net profit from continuing operations for the six months to end-December halving to R25.8m from R47.6m in the matching period.

Its interim revenue declined 7.8% to R734m

In October, chief financial officer Richard Buttle replaced Lizette Lynch as Rolfes’s CEO.

Under the new CEO, legacy issues were resolved and group was well positioned for the future, the company said in the results statement.

Rolfes had a poor first quarter due to inefficient working capital allocation, shipping delays and management focus being on rectifying accounting errors.

"The second quarter showed significant improvement and represented a remarkable recovery underscoring the strength and sustainability of the various business units and their management," Rolfes said.

Initiatives undertaken by Buttle included closing a loss-making silica mine, which Rolfes is in the process of selling.