Walmart in talks to buy more than 40% of India’s e-commerce firm Flipkart

Mumbai — Walmart is in talks to purchase a stake of more than 40% in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, a direct challenge to Amazon.com in Asia’s third-largest economy, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

In what would be one of its biggest overseas deals, the US retailer is looking at buying new and existing shares in Flipkart and due diligence is likely to begin as early as next week, the sources said. They declined to be named as the talks were private.

Terms under discussion were not immediately available, but Flipkart would be valued at more than the $12bn figure given when Japan’s SoftBank’s Vision Fund took roughly a fifth of the firm last year for $2.5bn, they added.

A spokesperson for Flipkart said the company does not comment on rumours or speculation. An India-based representative for Walmart declined to comment.

A deal with Walmart would give Flipkart much needed muscle in its fight against Amazon, which has committed to investing $5bn in India as it expands aggressively, including into online grocery deliveries.

For Arkansas-based Walmart, a deal would open a new front in its efforts to take on Amazon, giving the world’s largest bricks-and-mortar retailer access to an e-commerce market that Morgan Stanley has estimated will rapidly grow to be worth $200bn in a decade.

It would be part of a huge e-commerce push that has seen Walmart acquire a slew of start-ups, including paying roughly $3bn for online retailer Jet.com. Last month it also said it was partnering with Japan’s Rakuten in online grocery deliveries.

"As large as they are, Amazon has eaten away a significant chunk of their revenues and I think ... they view India as the largest market possibly for [taking on Amazo]," one of the sources said.

Walmart has, for years, tried to enter India but has remained confined to a "cash-and-carry" wholesale business amid tough restrictions on foreign investment. It currently operates 21 such stores in India.

Existing investors in the Bengaluru-headquartered Flipkart also include US hedge fund Tiger Global Management, China’s Tencent Holdings, online marketplace eBay and software giant Microsoft.

Reuters