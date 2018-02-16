Companies

Uber introducing new safety measures to help with its London licence bid

16 February 2018 - 14:50 Giles Turner
A woman waits for her Uber car to arrive on a street in Greenwich, London, in the UK. Picture: 123RF/ADRIANHANCU
A woman waits for her Uber car to arrive on a street in Greenwich, London, in the UK. Picture: 123RF/ADRIANHANCU

London — Uber Technologies is launching a range of measures, including 24-hour phone support hotlines and better contact with local police, in a bid to appease London’s regulator ahead of a court battle over its licence to operate in the city.

The ride-hailing company will now report "serious incidents" that occur during a passenger’s journey to the police, rather than expecting users to make contact. It will also share licence details of drivers with riders, and allow those drivers to post their live location to family or friends.

The measures come a day after Transport for London (TfL) — the city’s transport authority — proposed new rules for private-hire taxi companies, such as requiring them to limit working hours for their drivers, share data on travel patterns, and ensure the provision of wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

Before TfL enacts any of these proposals, they will be subject to further consultation with lawmakers and other stakeholders. Last month, Uber rolled out a feature on its app stopping drivers in the city working for more than a 10-hour stretch — a measure it extended to apply to all US drivers earlier this week.

This year is set to be a crunch time for Uber in London, one of its most successful cities and its biggest market outside of the US. Last year, TfL banned the company from operating in the capital because of safety concerns, but allowed it to continue operating during its appeal.

The five-day hearing is set to begin on June 25. Uber is hoping that it can settle its issues with TfL outside of court, a person familiar with the matter said. The company has been keen to show it’s willing to do what it takes to win back its licence, with CEO Dara Khosrowshahi jumping on a plane to London following news of the ban to begin patching up relations with transport regulators.

Sides are already being drawn for the upcoming hearing. Uber lost a bid in December to prevent two unions representing taxi drivers from taking part in the appeal.

In a speech last month at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Uber has gotten things wrong but should not be shut down, suggesting that UK employment law might have to change to accommodate the kinds of "gig economy" careers that companies like Uber have made possible.

Bloomberg

MATTHEW BUCKLAND: Disruption the crucible of better ways of business

The disruption proliferates, giving rise to a global entrepreneurial class that is generating a new wave of wealth
Opinion
4 months ago

MARK BARNES: Technology is increasingly shaping our world but humanity can’t be programmed

Will technology be friend or foe? Beyond obvious purposes, what does it, can it, replace?
Opinion
5 months ago

Shifting sands of techno-capitalism show need for a new social contract

Increasing decoupling of economic growth and labour absorption is creating insecurity and widening inequality
Opinion
8 months ago

Old rules just have to go when technology starts a different game

Humans are losing their jobs to machines, so creativity and forethought are needed to prepare for our new roles, writes Joshin Raghubar
Opinion
1 year ago

EDITORIAL: Let Uber drive innovation in SA

Uber has shaken up South Africa’s metered taxi industry in a major way — regulation should not stifle gains for consumers
Opinion
1 year ago

Why Uber’s South African target market is distinctive

Uber’s disruption in SA’s big cities is far more about creating a new market of people not used to catching taxis, writes Hilary Joffe
Opinion
1 year ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Banks and insurers under fire
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Court probes controversial lending practices by ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Discovery shares bounce back 9%
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Resilient set to fall out of JSE top 40
Companies / Property
5.
Why Steinhoff's share value is up in air
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Waymo vs Uber: Kalanick is subdued amid allegations of stealing trade secrets
Companies

Uber settles trade-secret lawsuit with Waymo for a rumoured $245m
Companies

Uber’s European dominance is being threatened on all sides
Companies

Travis Kalanick sells some of his Uber stake and becomes a billionaire
Companies

Uber board changes coming as SoftBank consortium buys 18% stake
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Is Uber a taxi service or isn’t it? The US and EU are unlikely to agree
Companies

Uber paid hacker $100,000 to delete breached data, via a ‘bug bounty’ program
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Uber's net loss widens to $1.46bn, stock bid reveals
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.