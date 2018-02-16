Renault’s record profit may help CEO resist pressure from government

Boulogne-Billancourt — French car maker Renault posted record sales and profit for 2017, bolstering CEO Carlos Ghosn’s position in the face of government demands for a clearer succession plan and deeper integration with alliance partner Nissan.

Renault said on Friday its operating profit surged 17.4% to a record high of €3.854bn, or 6.6% of revenue — which rose 14.7% to €58.77bn on buoyant European demand.

The record earnings and margin beat analysts’ expectations of €3.65bn in operating profit, based on the median of 14 estimates in an Inquiry Financial poll for Reuters.

Revenue came in below their €59.25bn consensus.

Operating profit at the core automotive division, excluding the recently consolidated AvtoVAZ business in Russia, rose 15.2% to €363m, Renault said. Manufacturing cost savings increased to €663m from €184m.

Renault pledged to maintain its group operating margin above 6% in 2018 despite worsening currency effects that reduced its full-year profit by €300m.

The strong financial performance may help Ghosn to resist pressure from the French government, Renault’s biggest shareholder, for a closer tie-up with Nissan that safeguards national interests. The state commands a 15% stake in Renault and two board seats.

The car maker’s board said on Thursday it would ask shareholders in June to back Ghosn for another four-year term, during which he would "take decisive steps to make the alliance irreversible" and "strengthen the succession plan".

Renault owns 43.4% of its Japanese partner, which in turn controls Mitsubishi Motors via a 34% stake.

Ghosn had earlier been expected to hand over the reins to a new CEO and move to a non-executive chairman role overseeing the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance. But the plan foundered on differences with the French state over the alliance’s future shape and direction, sources have said.

President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he was seeking a "clear road map safeguarding the interests of the company, the alliance and all of the French industrial sites".

Ghosn had also agreed to cut his salary by about 30%, Renault confirmed, securing government support for his reduced package. Shareholders led by the French state voted against his compensation in 2016 but approved it narrowly last year.

Net income was up 49.6% to €5.114bn, Renault said, helped by a €2.791bn contribution from Nissan.

Renault’s 2017 global vehicle deliveries rose 8.5%, the company said in January, with about 33% of the growth coming from Europe — helped by its new Koleos mid-sized SUV and recently revamped Megane family of compact cars.

Reuters