Dangote Cement could sell up to $1bn worth of shares in London

Dangote Cement, owned by Africa’s richest man, has revived plans for a share sale in London that could raise about $1bn, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Nigerian company, controlled by Aliko Dangote, has approached investment bankers to discuss a potential UK listing, said the people, who asked not to be named as the talks were not public. Once banks have been appointed, it will probably take at least five months to complete the process, one of the people said. The cement maker is also considering issuing a debut eurobond, according to two different people familiar with the matter.

Discussions are ongoing and a listing of Africa’s biggest cement maker might not go ahead, the people said.

"We have not, to the best of my knowledge, taken such a decision," Anthony Chiejina, Dangote Cement’s spokesperson in Lagos, said in an e-mailed response to questions, without commenting on the banker talks.

New capital would enable Dangote Cement to fund expansion plans in sub-Saharan Africa and broaden its base of investors. It sees London as a more favourable place to attract about $1bn than in its home base of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, where no company has raised more in an initial public offering than Starcomms’ $796m in 2008.

Dangote Cement has a free float in Lagos of 14.9% and a market valuation of $12.3bn. It mulled raising equity in London in 2010. At the time, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley helped it prepare a sale that could have raised as much as $5bn, before the move was abandoned.

The revival of the plan comes as Dangote Cement shares climb to near records as the Nigerian economy recovers from a downturn caused by the 2014 slump in oil prices. The economy of Africa’s most populous nation went into recession in 2016 as government revenue plunged. Nigerian stocks are up 11% in 2018 in dollar terms, the sixth-best performance globally according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Aliko Dangote has a net worth of $13.5bn, according to the Bloomberg billionaires index. His Dangote Industries conglomerate has interests in sugar, flour and packaged food as well as controlling the cement company. The 60-year-old has repeatedly expressed a desire to bid for London’s Arsenal Football Club and is building a 650,000 barrel a day oil refinery near Lagos, which will cost more than $10bn.

Dangote Cement shares rose 0.6% to 259.90 naira in Lagos as of 12.10pm local time.

