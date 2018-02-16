Companies

Caxton and Independent Group fined for colluding on advertising prices

The Competition Commission has fined Caxton and the Independent Group R5.8m and R2.2m, respectively; they are also to offer bonus advertising space to small, black-owned agencies

16 February 2018 - 12:49 Robert Laing
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Newspaper publisher Caxton has been fined R5.8m and the Independent Group R2.2m for colluding on the prices they charged to advertisers, the Competition Commission said on Friday.

This follows a R22.3m fine handed to Naspers’s pay-TV subsidiary, DStv, in May 2017, the commission said.

In addition to the fines for price fixing, the media companies have agreed to contribute to black economic-empowerment development funds and to offer advantageous deals to small, black-owned advertising agencies.

Caxton will contribute R2m and the Independent Group R799,417 to the development fund over three years. Naspers’s DStv was required to contributed R8m to the fund over three years.

The three media groups implicated so far are also required to offer 25% "bonus advertising space" to small, black-owned agencies for every rand of advertising bought, capped at R15m for Caxton, R5m for the Independent Group, and R50m for DStv.

"The matter relates to a November 2011 investigation which found that, through the Media Credit Co-ordinators (MCC), various media companies agreed to offer similar discounts and payment terms to advertising agencies that place advertisements with MCC members," the commission’s statement said.

The commission found MCC-accredited agencies were offered a 16.5% discount, while non-members were offered 15%.

"In addition, the commission found that the implicated companies employed services of an intermediary company called Corex to perform risk assessments on advertising agencies for purposes of imposing a settlement discount structure and terms on advertising agencies."

ArcelorMittal SA can pay off R1.5bn penalty for collusion

ArcelorMittal SA’s penalty is the largest single settlement amount imposed by the tribunal to date
Companies
8 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Why construction giants are leery of 'economic alliance' conditions

Raubex, Stefanutti Stocks and WBHO want clarity on industry competitiveness protections in ‘emerging contractors’ project, writes Mark Allix
Companies
1 day ago

London’s regulators on collision course with driverless cars, says report

London is just one of many of the world’s megacities having to adapt quickly amid a technological revolution on the roads
World
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Banks and insurers under fire
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Court probes controversial lending practices by ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Discovery shares bounce back 9%
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Resilient set to fall out of JSE top 40
Companies / Property
5.
Why Steinhoff's share value is up in air
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.