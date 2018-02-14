Companies

TRADING UPDATE

Torre earnings up, but market still not impressed by evidence of its recovery

14 February 2018 - 05:32 Marc Hasenfuss
Picture: ISTOCK
The market seemed unimpressed with an upbeat trading statement from industrial-products conglomerate Torre.

The group, which is controlled by Stellar Capital Partners (SCP), said on Tuesday that headline earnings for the six months to December would come in 22% to 40% higher at 4.47c to 5.1c per share.

Torre, which embarked on an aggressive acquisition strategy years ago, owns businesses such as Elephant Lifting, Gabriel Shock Absorbers, Manhand, WearCheck, SA French and SetPoint.

According to Torre, the improved showing at bottom line was driven by improved operational performance, specifically in the Analytical Services segment. The base for comparison in the previous interim reporting period was also subject to once-off restructuring and relocation costs.

The market seemed disappointed, though. The share lost 2.25% to settle at 87c after the release of the trading statement.

This is close to Torre’s 12-month low of 76c, and well off the 12-month high of 177c seen this time in 2017. Meanwhile, SCP’s share price firmed.

Vunani Securities analyst Anthony Clark said the trading update was pleasing in a difficult mining and industrial economy.

"New management has done exactly what they intended to do, which is clean up the company and cut costs … to augment a much leaner, far more efficient and cohesive business."

The market would probably wait for more tangible evidence of recovery, he said.

"The company will need to produce another set of credible numbers to get traction with investors." Clark said there was still uncertainty about what SCP would do with its majority stake in Torre and speculation on what investment firm Sabvest intended doing with its minority stake in the company.

hasenfussm@fm.co.za

