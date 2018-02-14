SHARE-TRADING PROBE
Short and distort a serious concern, warns Resilient CEO
Resilient CEO Des de Beer has told sell-side analysts that the JSE is prioritising its investigation into recent share trading in Resilient, Fortress, Greenbay Properties and Nepi-Rockcastle.
"The short-and-distort strategies are of serious concern to the JSE," De Beer told the analysts, who had been invited to attend a teleconference on Monday. De Beer was referring to allegations that some short sellers were issuing highly critical reports on companies in which they had short positions in a bid to move the market in their favour.
De Beer said he thought the Resilient group had been subjected to "an aggressive short-and-distort campaign and that our share price has been manipulated. If you look at the volume of shares dumped on January 11, this doesn’t stand up to scrutiny".
The Resilient board had appointed the audit committee to decide the way forward, he said.
"We have volunteered to give full access to all our personal information."
De Beer acknowledged that the cross-holding between Fortress and Resilient was not popular and should have been sorted out in 2017. Now was not the time to sort it out, but once the market was settled management would look at it again.
Resilient’s 16% stake in Fortress and Fortress’s 9% stake in Resilient have helped to fuel criticism about a complex and convoluted group structure that makes it difficult for investors to determine the true value of the shares.
On Friday, a damning 50-page report by 36One Fund Management on the Resilient group of shares was leaked into the market and exacerbated downward pressure on the share prices.
Resilient has claimed 36One was motivated by a large short position in the group’s shares.
Group finance director Nick Hanekom said he did not foresee a situation in which the fall in the share prices of Resilient’s listed investments would trigger a breach of bank loan covenants.
De Beer said the share price weakness would not affect the morale of staff who had borrowed to buy shares as most shares had been bought for much less than current levels.
On the issue of whether or not Resilient’s BEE trust should be consolidated,
De Beer said that was determined by accounting regulations and the voting rights held by the trust.
"If it comes to a position where we have to consolidate we will, but the financials could get quite messy if one period it is in and the next out," he said.
Please sign in or register to comment.