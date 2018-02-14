Short and distort a serious concern, warns Resilient CEO

"We have volunteered to give full access to all our personal information."

De Beer acknowledged that the cross-holding between Fortress and Resilient was not popular and should have been sorted out in 2017. Now was not the time to sort it out, but once the market was settled management would look at it again.

Resilient’s 16% stake in Fortress and Fortress’s 9% stake in Resilient have helped to fuel criticism about a complex and convoluted group structure that makes it difficult for investors to determine the true value of the shares.

On Friday, a damning 50-page report by 36One Fund Management on the Resilient group of shares was leaked into the market and exacerbated downward pressure on the share prices.

Resilient has claimed 36One was motivated by a large short position in the group’s shares.

Group finance director Nick Hanekom said he did not foresee a situation in which the fall in the share prices of Resilient’s listed investments would trigger a breach of bank loan covenants.

De Beer said the share price weakness would not affect the morale of staff who had borrowed to buy shares as most shares had been bought for much less than current levels.

On the issue of whether or not Resilient’s BEE trust should be consolidated,

De Beer said that was determined by accounting regulations and the voting rights held by the trust.

"If it comes to a position where we have to consolidate we will, but the financials could get quite messy if one period it is in and the next out," he said.