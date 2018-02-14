Retailers admit to human errors managing tainted Lactalis baby milk

Auchan’s secretary-general Franck Geretzhuber said that after the December 21 recall, Auchan received a delivery of the Lactalis products affected by the recall on December 29, while Dufort said Lactalis products were delivered to Carrefour on December 14 even though they had been recalled on December 10.

Lactalis was not immediately available for comment.

Some of the retailers, including Carrefour, Leclerc and Auchan, admitted to human errors after some Lactalis products that had been returned by clients found their way back on to store shelves. All retailers, however, pointed to confused and slow communication from Lactalis.

"Our processes were robust but destabilised by the erratic communication of our supplier, who multiplied unclear messages," Casino’s head of external communications Claude Risac said.

Leclerc, Auchan, Carrefour, Casino and Système U have all acknowledged that some of the baby milk remained on their shelves after the recall that began in early December. Two complaints by families are already targeting Auchan and Leclerc.

"At Carrefour, the fault comes from poor management of the products returned to the stores by clients," Carrefour’s head of quality Stéphane Dufort told the committee.

Salmonella infections can be life-threatening and the families of three dozen children who have fallen sick in France as a result of the contaminated baby milk have announced a raft of lawsuits.

Lactalis CEO Emmanuel Besnier said earlier this month that Lactalis could have been producing salmonella-tainted baby milk at the factory in Craon since 2005, and that the crisis was likely to cost the company hundreds of millions of euros.

Reuters