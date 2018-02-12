Unilever threatens Facebook, Google with ad cuts over ‘toxic’ content

Unilever itself was heavily criticised last year for a Dove advert on Facebook that many saw as racist. Amid a social media backlash and calls for a boycott, the brand apologised, saying it "missed the mark in representing women of colour thoughtfully".

"Consumers don’t care about third-party verification. They do care about fraudulent practice, fake news, and Russians influencing the US election," Weed plans to say. "They don’t care about good value for advertisers. But they do care when they see their brands being placed next to ads funding terror, or exploiting children."

Unilever has already been slashing its advertising spend, as it seeks to cut costs across the organisation. It has cut the number of ads it makes and the number of agencies it works with.

Google, a unit of tech giant Alphabet, and Facebook are estimated to have taken half of online ad revenue worldwide in 2017 and more than 60% in the United States, according to research firm eMarketer.

Officials at Facebook and Google in Europe were not immediately available to comment.

Weed’s comments echo complaints made a year ago by Procter & Gamble chief brand officer, Mark Pritchard, who has lamented fake ad clicks by automated "bots", the risk an ad can appear on social media next to an ISIS recruitment video and the realisation that people do not watch 30-second video advertisements any more.

Only 25% of online ad spending reaches the consumer, with the rest skimmed off by a "murky, non-transparent, even fraudulent supply chain" within the industry, Pritchard told a digital marketing conference last autumn in Cologne, Germany.

Facebook executives visiting Europe last month made a public show of contrition about the social media giant’s slow response to abuses on its platform, seeking to avoid further legislation along the lines of a new hate speech law in Germany it says goes too far.

"We have overinvested in building new experiences and underinvested in preventing abuses," Facebook’s communications and public policy chief, Elliot Schrage, told a tech conference in Munich.

Reuters