Samsung SDI to recycle cobalt from cellphones to meet rising global demand

Seoul — Samsung SDI, a battery supplier to car makers including BMW, plans to recycle cobalt from used mobile phones as companies around the world scramble to secure supplies of the metal amid surging prices.

The plan fuels a trend among battery makers to reduce dependence on the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as a source of cobalt.

The African country — plagued by decades of corruption, violence and even child labour — produces more than half of the world’s supplies. Prices have more than tripled since the start of 2016 due to rising demand amid the electric-vehicle boom and a lack of major alternative sources.

Samsung SDI, an affiliate of Samsung Electronics, will buy a stake in a company with recycling technology and sign a deal to ensure long-term cobalt supply, it said by e-mail.

That puts the company in competition with Volkswagen, BMW and Panasonic, which are all trying to lock in sources of the metal.

"Price concerns are the biggest motivating factor for SDI," said Lee Hyun-bock, a research analyst at the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources.

"Keeping the prices low is vital when Chinese competitors are posing a threat, while it’s clear now that the trend towards recycling to reduce reliance on Congo is irreversible."

SDI did not name what company it was negotiating with, instead mentioning American Manganese and Umicore as leading recycling firms in its statement.