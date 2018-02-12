Hon Hai to target AI and big data

"There will be a big amount of work to do in the next three years because as the world runs faster thanks to the internet economy, the old successful rules can be overturned," Gou said before an audience of more than 10,000 at a Taiwan exhibition centre.

"If we don’t keep moving forward we will be eliminated." Gou and his Taiwanese company must strike a delicate balance between China and the US. Most of Hon Hai’s facilities are in mainland China where the company depends on solid relationships with government officials. Foxconn Industrial Internet is the first Hon Hai unit to list on a domestic exchange.

At the same time, Gou has met with US President Donald Trump and agreed to build a $10bn display factory in Wisconsin. In July the state’s governor and Gou signed a memorandum of understanding that calls for up to $3bn in government assistance and the sale of at least 400ha.

Hon Hai’s yearly gathering is a chance for Gou to speak about his priorities to employees and the media. This year he put an emphasis on how the com-pany will manage technology trends touching virtually all corners of the industry.

"In the last year, we made preparations for the next transformation of the company," the chairman said.

"In the next three years, from 2018 to 2020, we will solidify our plans as the company moves towards the industrial internet, big data, artificial intelligence and platform economy."

Hon Hai and its affiliates took control of cash-strapped Japanese display maker Sharp in 2016 and pledged to revive the 100-year-old brand. The company has reported five straight quarters of net income and is expanding into new technologies such as high-resolution televisions known as 8K, which the company says display images 16 times the resolution of high-definition TVs.

Sharp president Tai Jeng-Wu said Japan was entering the 8K era and demand would rise with more content.

Bloomberg