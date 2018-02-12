General Dynamics makes record bet on cybersecurity

New York — General Dynamics, the maker of Abrams tanks and nuclear submarines, is making a record bet on reinvigorating its information-technology business.

The US defence contractor agreed to buy CSRA for about $6.8bn to expand its computer-services offerings for government agencies and military customers. CSRA holders will receive $40.75 a share in cash, General Dynamics said in a statement on Monday, a 32% premium over the closing price at the end of last week.

The acquisition will make General Dynamics the No 2 provider of federal IT services, trailing only Leidos Holdings. CSRA, which provides services such as cybersecurity and data analytics, gives General Dynamics more heft as defence spending rises under President Donald Trump and computer-technology contracts get bigger and more complex.

"What we’re doing with this transaction is taking our good GDIT business and making it better, stronger, a more viable competitor," General Dynamics Chief Executive Officer Phebe Novakovic said on a conference call with analysts and investors. "It’s low risk. It’s got terrific return on invested capital and great cash flow."

General Dynamics fell less than 1% to $210.70 at 10.51am in New York. CSRA surged 31% to $40.47.

Defence budget

A defence outlays increase, General Dynamics’ government-services business should return to the levels of sales and growth that were typical before cuts begin in 2011, said Dan Johnson, chief of the company’s information systems and technology unit. He estimated the market’s value at $250bn.

"It would appear that the market is starting to be populated with larger opportunities" requiring broader skill sets, he said on the conference call. "We think this is a marriage made in heaven to go after that marketplace."

The acquisition is the biggest ever for General Dynamics, surpassing its purchase of business-jet maker Gulfstream almost 20 years ago. The CSRA deal, expected to close in the first half of this year, will result in a computer-services provider with $9.9bn in sales, General Dynamics said. That will vault the company ahead of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding as a provider of such offerings to the government.

CSRA was formed in 2015 from the combination of Computer Sciences’s government business with SRA International. The Falls Church, Virginia-based company provides civilian and military information technology including cybersecurity, data analytics and support for companies such as Microsoft.

‘Rare commodity’

"We believe that GD was attracted to CSRA for two major reasons: scale and deep expertise in leading-edge technologies," Joseph Vafi, an analyst at Loop Capital Markets, said in a note to clients. "In combination, these two are a rare commodity."

Lockheed Martin spun off and merged its IT business with Leidos in 2016. Raytheon bought Websense in 2015 for $1.9bn to address what the weapons maker called an "overwhelming" cybersecurity threat to companies and governments.

General Dynamics’ Information Systems and Technology business, of which GDIT makes up about half of sales, was hit hard by defence cuts under former President Obama. Revenue at the IS&T unit fell to $8.9bn last year from $11.6bn in 2010.

Defence spending should rise now after Congress approved a budget deal earlier this month that includes raising the caps on defence spending by $80bn over current law in this fiscal year and $85bn in the one that begins October 1.

The company, also based in Falls Church, expects cost savings from the combined IT business will be 2% of sales by 2020, or about $200m. The acquisition will add to earnings and free cash flow in 2019, General Dynamics said.

Debt increase

The transaction has been approved by both companies’ boards. General Dynamics also will assume $2.8bn of debt. Net debt will be about $10.5bn following the deal and General Dynamics said it "anticipates retaining strong credit ratings". At the end of last year, the company had net debt of $1bn, which included $3bn of cash on hand.

Stone Key Group provided financial advice to General Dynamics on the deal and Jenner & Block served as legal counsel. Bankers from Evercore and Macquarie Capital worked for CSRA, with Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison as legal counsel.

