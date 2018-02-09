Musk reaches for the stars — but investors grow impatient

San Francisco — Silicon Valley has always been driven by imitation and enhancement.

There are few, true break-out ideas: perfecting what someone else has already tried is usually the name of the game. With the right formula, such as Google in searching, or Facebook in social networking, the results can be spectacular, even if other companies have already tried to blaze the same trail. The obsessive pursuit of building a better mousetrap can leave entire fields unexplored.

This provides one more reason to ponder the meaning of Elon Musk. Rarely, in a potentially giant new tech market, does anyone gain a lead that can be measured in years. To do it in two new markets at the same time is unheard of. That kind of leadership, however, puts severe stress on the business and funding model of the pioneers.

This week, Muskworld provided a perfect demonstration of the ups and downs that come with his brand of expansive thinking.

First came the long-awaited blast-off of the Falcon Heavy, a giant rocket from Musk’s SpaceX. No matter that it is four years later than first promised, it still has a big lead over rival heavy-lift rockets.

SpaceX has followed a classic venture capital model. People who have worked close to Musk say that, to protect his ultimate goal of putting humans on Mars, he is adamant about keeping the company private. Venture investors seem happy with the progress: SpaceX has raised $1.6bn and the most recent fundraising valued it at $21bn, double what it was deemed to be worth two years earlier.

The other part of SpaceX’s funding has come from customers for the company’s Falcon 9, which has gone rapidly from marvel, the first privately funded rocket to reach space at the start of the decade, to workhorse. The risks in rocket programmes are huge: a launch failure could put the company’s entire business on hold. But SpaceX bounced back from an explosion less than a year-and-a-half ago to pull off 18 successful launches in 2017.

Tesla’s Model 3, the first attempt at a mass-market electric car by the other company Musk runs, is also a vehicle ahead of its time. Like the Falcon Heavy, he used smaller-scale products to work his way up to this point. Musk even managed to scrape, briefly, into profit on those earlier cars, before plunging back into the red for the new model.

But he did not have the luxury of keeping Tesla private, and it has taken huge injections of cash from the public markets to get this far.

A mark of Musk’s achievement has been to keep stock market investors faithful through a succession of long product delays and manufacturing problems. He was at it again this week, seeking to buy time for the Model 3 after interim production targets slipped by six months. Once again, investors familiar with seeing his short-term promises and predictions come to nothing have been more than willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.

The twin ventures produced a powerful halo effect. It was in full view this week, in the shape of a red Tesla Roadster, with dummy spaceman at the wheel, orbiting Earth.

Musk did not miss the chance to draw on the SpaceX success to rally the faithful. "People think that if we can send a Roadster to the asteroid belt, we could probably solve Model 3 production," he told Wall Street analysts on Thursday. "It’s just a matter of time."

But it would be a mistake to count too much on this halo staying in place. This week’s lurch in the stock markets was a reminder that the end of the era of cheap capital — a commodity that Musk has freely tapped — is approaching. More important, every quarter that the Model 3 falls behind schedule is another when Tesla’s lead is eroded.

Its technical achievements — whether in batteries, electric drivetrains or progress towards autonomous driving — are rapidly being matched by a vehicle industry now racing to go electric. This is in no small part because of Musk’s own successes. It is now nearly two years since he pulled off the unthinkable: persuading thousands of people to line up for the privilege of handing over $1,000 to join the Model 3 waiting list. Most of those people are still likely to be waiting a year from now.

He may have conquered space, but time is one commodity that even Musk cannot control. The Tesla boss told Wall Street this week that there is no thought at the moment of him handing over the CEO title — a possibility envisaged in his latest long-range remuneration plan. But if the delays stretch much longer, even Tesla shareholders may be content for him to join the one-way car ride to the asteroid belt.

© The Financial Times 2018