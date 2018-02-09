Companies

Credit Suisse’s Patrice Lescaudron gets five years for huge financial crime

09 February 2018 - 12:02 Hugo Miller
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Geneva — A former Credit Suisse wealth manager has been found guilty of diverting money from client accounts to cover mounting trading losses, in one of the biggest financial crime cases in Swiss history.

Patrice Lescaudron was sentenced to five years in prison Friday in a verdict delivered by a three-judge panel in Geneva. Lescaudron caused losses of Sf143m ($152m) and personally enriched himself by Sf30m.

"By his cunning trickery of both his clients and the bank, he rendered himself guilty of fraud," Judge Alexandra Banna said as she read out the verdict.

The judgment caps a tumultuous two years for Credit Suisse’s wealth management unit and Lescaudron, who was described during the trial as a former "star". The French citizen has been in a Geneva jail since January 2015 as prosecutors investigated how he made unauthorised trades and faked purchase orders to cover his clients’ losses.

The scheme, which ran for more than six years, went undetected by Credit Suisse and his clients until a massive wrongway bet on a Californian drugmaker in 2015 exposed Lescaudron’s behaviour.

Bloomberg

Former HSBC Swiss private bank manager steals $3.2m from rich Turkish clients

By stealing no more than 10,000 francs at a time, and withdrawing cash ‘for his clients’, the theft went undetected for two years
Companies
8 days ago

Och-Ziff taps outsider as CEO, replacing its founder

The move is the most prominent fallout yet from a brewing battle between executives and board members over future leadership
Companies
9 days ago

Credit Suisse in focus as rogue banker trial opens

Victims of former private wealth banker Patrice Lescaudron, including several Eastern European clients , waste little time in trying to implicate ...
Companies
24 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PIC chief apologises over R5bn Eskom loan
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Hedge funds made R1.5bn off Steinhoff
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
‘Mini black oil firms’ stand up to Sinopec
Companies / Energy
4.
Nampak under fire over CEO’s payout
Companies / Industrials
5.
Cyril Ramaphosa brings hope for mining, says ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.