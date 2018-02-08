Twitter finally makes a profit, but fewer people are using it than thought

San Francisco/Bengaluru — On Thursday, Twitter reported its first quarterly net profit and topped Wall Street targets as video ad sales rose, but the number of people using the social network fell short of expectations as Twitter shut down fake accounts.

Twitter’s previous inability to turn a profit had confounded investors given the company’s ubiquitous presence in the media and popularity among celebrities, athletes and politicians such as US President Donald Trump.

In October, Twitter had signalled that the breakthrough was possible as it slashed expenses. Fourth-quarter adjusted profit and revenue both topped analysts’ targets.

The company said it expected "to be GAAP-profitable for the full year 2018", referring to generally accepted accounting principles.

Still, Twitter missed Wall Street targets for people using the service, reporting 330-million monthly active users for the quarter, a 4% increase from a year earlier but flat from the third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected 332.5-million monthly active users, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet.

The tally of users is closely watched by investors as a sign of future advertising sales potential.

Twitter said usage was hurt by seasonal weakness and a change that Apple made to its Safari web browser that reduced the tally of users by two-million. It had warned investors about the two factors in October.

Twitter also said in a shareholder letter that it had stepped up efforts to reduce spam, automated accounts known as "bots" and fake accounts.

Monthly active users in the US market, where Twitter makes most of its revenue, fell to 68-million from 69-million in the third quarter.

CEO Jack Dorsey has focused for the past year on tweaking the product he co-founded to try to attract more people.

Dorsey doubled the number of characters allowed in each tweet in most languages, from 140 to 280, and tried to limit the harassment of women and minorities on the site. Twitter has also struck deals with media companies for live news and entertainment shows.

Facebook has 2.1-billion monthly users, while Snapchat owner Snap, which does not report a monthly figure, has 187-million daily users.

Twitter swung to a net profit of $91.1m, or 12 US cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from a loss of $167.1m, or a loss of 23c per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted profit was 19c per share, topping analysts expectations of 14c per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 2% year-over-year to $731.6m, the first increase since the fourth quarter of 2016, beating Wall Street’s target of $686.1m, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Twitter continued a push to diversify its sales beyond advertising. It reported $87m from data licensing and other revenue, up 10% from a year earlier, while advertising revenue rose 1% to $644m.

Shares in Twitter were up 47% over the past 12 months as of Wednesday’s close, outpacing a 17% rise in the S&P 500 index.

The social media sector is trying to cope with a regulatory backlash in Europe and the US over privacy, addiction to the medium, hate speech and alleged abuse of social media by Russia to sway foreign elections.

Twitter in January said it had expanded notifications to about 1.4-million people exposed to content generated by a suspected Russian propaganda service during the 2016 US elections. Moscow denies meddling.

