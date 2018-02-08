Hermes sales slow, but profit margins are headed for a record

Paris — Hermes reported a slowdown in sales growth in the fourth quarter, as stocks of its coveted handmade bags ran low — although the French luxury goods maker said margins probably hit a record last year and it remained upbeat for 2018.

Hermes, famed for its $10,000-plus handbags such as the Birkin and its squared silk scarves, is benefiting along with peers such as Louis Vuitton owner LVMH from growing appetite among younger shoppers and a pick-up in Asian demand.

That backdrop should stretch into this year, Hermes said, even as the company deals with tougher year-ago comparisons — such as in its silk division during the fourth quarter — and some negative currency effects.

"There is good momentum in our industry because of demographics and because of the economic growth of China and the worldwide economy," CEO Axel Dumas told journalists.

"We are confident for the future and it will continue I hope at this kind of pace."

Hermes’ sales at constant currencies rose 5% in the fourth quarter, a slight slowdown from the previous three months and a touch below forecasts.

Analysts had expected growth to ease to closer to 6% from 11% in the third quarter.

The company — which is expanding its leather goods production capacity with new workshops in France in a plan that runs to end-2020 — said strong demand for its handbags had led to low inventory levels at the end of 2017.

Hermes shares, which hit a record high of €468.30 in April 2017, dipped 0.3% to €430.90 in early trading on Thursday.

Hermes, due to report full results on March 21, said operating profitability should be close to the level recorded over the first half of last year, when it hit a record 34%.

The company — which also makes perfumes, clothing and watches — is trying to boost online sales, similarly to its rivals.

The label is overhauling its website, and Dumas said it was scheduled to roll out the new version in Europe by the end of the first quarter and in China by year-end.

Hermes said it had long benefited from steady appetite in China but had noted improved demand in other parts of Asia, including Hong Kong, where it opened a new flagship store in January, and Macau.

Hermes’ sales reached €5.5bn for 2017 as a whole, up 9% at constant currencies.

Reuters