Food and drug retailers rally on Zuma talks

The share prices of food and drug retailers have rallied on the bourse as expectations of President Jacob Zuma’s resignation mount.

The markets responded positively to talks between ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and Zuma regarding Zuma’s exit. The rand firmed through R12/$.

The food and drug retailers index was up 1.95% on Wednesday, following a weak performance that has seen it drop 4.23% in 2018. The index ended 2017 24.88% higher and was up 5.24% at the end of 2016.

Dis-Chem recorded the biggest jump among its rivals, climbing 5.17% to close at R36.20, followed by Pick n Pay, which closed 5.12% higher at R67.58, while Clicks rose 3.97% to close at R164.72.

Shoprite gained 2.4% to R239.61. Spar was at the tail end of the rewards, gaining a mere 0.92%.