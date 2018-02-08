Companies

Bank of America orders review of charge tied to Steinhoff

08 February 2018 - 11:19 Katherine Chiglinsky
Bank of America. Picture: REUTERS
Bank of America. Picture: REUTERS

New York — Bank of America hired law firm Davis Polk and Wardwell to conduct an internal review of a $292m charge-off in the fourth quarter, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The law firm has been interviewing staff at the bank and is keeping the board of directors informed of its progress, the person said on Wednesday, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The charge was tied to embattled Steinhoff, a person said in January when it was announced. The Wall Street Journal reported the hiring of the law firm earlier Wednesday.

"One of the reasons we have record-low credit losses is because we take the time to analyse what happened when things don’t go as planned and learn from it," the bank said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday. "It’s the responsible thing for a financial institution to do." Bank of America is among US lenders that got stung by losses tied to Steinhoff, whose shares plunged after it reported accounting irregularities. CEO Brian Moynihan acknowledged on a conference call in January, without naming the client, that the incident in the fourth quarter was a "wake-up call" and the bank would figure out how to steer clear of similar events.

"What are the lessons learnt and what did we do right or wrong in that and how do we avoid that in the future?" he said on the call. "The team has spent significant time doing that. We weren’t happy with it from the top of the house through to the actual people who were involved in it." Other banks including Natixis and Commerzbank have been seeking to cut exposure to the retailer, whose shares slumped 94% last year. Bank of America was stung by a margin loan that used Steinhoff’s stock as collateral, the person said in January.

Bloomberg

France’s Natixis to auction Steinhoff debt on Thursday, sources say

The sale comprises part of Steinhoff’s €2.9bn revolving credit facility and a block from a $2.2bn loan raised in the US in 2016
Companies
3 hours ago

Hedge funds made R1.5bn off Steinhoff

Public filings reveal controversial US hedge fund Och-Ziff Management and UK’s TCI Fund Management were involved
Companies
7 hours ago

Auditors, fund managers and rating agencies failed investors in Steinhoff saga

While the greed of Steinhoff executives led to the firm’s crash, others also played a part, writes Cornwell Dauds
Opinion
8 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PIC chief apologises over R5bn Eskom loan
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Hedge funds made R1.5bn off Steinhoff
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
M&M’s maker Mars breaks ties with industry group ...
Companies
4.
A smoother Investec emerges, as ‘bloke from ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Limpopo’s coal-fired power station gets green ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

France’s Natixis to auction Steinhoff debt on Thursday, sources say
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Hedge funds made R1.5bn off Steinhoff
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Auditors, fund managers and rating agencies failed investors in Steinhoff saga
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.