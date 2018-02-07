Rio Tinto’s best profit in three years proof of miners reaping benefits of surging commodity prices

Melbourne/London — Rio Tinto Group’s best profit in three years and a record dividend is yet another sign that miners are reaping the benefits of a surge in commodity prices.

Yet the sheer size of Rio’s cash flow is starting to raise another question: how else will the world’s second-biggest mining company invest all its money? The company has so far focused on rewarding shareholders and on Wednesday, it promised a full-year dividend of $5.2bn and an additional $1bn stock buyback.

However, there are some hints that Rio could use its fortress of a balance sheet to start investing in other mining assets. CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques said the company is watching for deal opportunities and screening for new commodities with a new ventures unit.

"We have got a lot of firepower in our balance sheet," chief financial officer Chris Lynch said in a phone interview. "We’ve got good capacity, we are looking at a lot of different things — but we are going to stay disciplined."

Outside of core commodities such as copper, iron ore and aluminium, "we’d just need to see something that we can see ourselves being successful in. This doesn’t preclude many things — in the main, we’d be confident to back our ability in most mining situations," Lynch said.

Rio, which delivered almost $10bn of cash returns to shareholders in 2017, could improve on that as cash builds. "The company is in very good shape, and I certainly wouldn’t rule out the idea of even better returns next year," he said.

Arizona copper

In December, Rio approved spending $368m to continue the future development of the Resolution copper project in Arizona, a joint venture with BHP Billiton, according to the statement on Wednesday.

Shareholders may be willing to support Rio if it moves to add a different commodity to its portfolio — mainly based around copper, iron ore and aluminium, according to a report from UBS Group. Rio dropped out of the bidding for a $5bn stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, one of the world’s top lithium producers, people familiar with the matter said last month.

"We think the market is ready, but the price paid is key," said Glyn Lawcock, a Sydney-based UBS analyst, in a research report on Monday. Rio is "down to basically three commodity pillars, is the market ready for Rio to take on a fourth?". Other analysts say the company will likely stick with its current strategy.