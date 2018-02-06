Companies

RETURN ON INVESTMENT

Windfall for La Concorde shareholders

06 February 2018 - 06:19 Marc Hasenfuss
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

La Concorde Holdings, which houses the remnants of the old KWV Holdings, has opted to pay out a large special dividend.

On Friday, La Concorde, which sold its core liquor production assets to Viv Imerman’s Vasari Group for R1.15bn in late 2016, declared a special dividend of about R250m, or 362c a share.

The biggest shareholder in La Concorde is JSE-listed Niveus Holdings, with a 57% stake. Niveus, in turn, is a subsidiary of trade union-aligned conglomerate Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI).

This is the second special dividend paid by La Concorde since its KWV liquor assets were sold. The company paid a special dividend of 50c/share (alongside an ordinary dividend of 50c/share) to shareholders in June 2017.

That means about R320m has been returned to La Concorde shareholders since the clinching of the KWV deal.

Investors who were fortunate enough to acquire unlisted KWV shares before the Vasari transaction — when the over-the-counter price ranged between 400c to 600c a share — will see a large chunk of their investment returned via the second special dividend.

After selling off the KWV assets, La Concorde has been left with the staggered settlement proceeds from Vasari, properties (mainly the head office and the Laborie wine estate in Paarl) and a collection of valuable South African art.

The company has been given a new lease of life after acquiring control of Golden Arrow Bus Services from HCI.

The deal to acquire Golden Arrow was finalised last Friday, and market watchers expect the profitable bus company to diversify rapidly into other transport segments.

"It’s been quite a ride at KWV/La Concorde … from brandy to cash and now buses," shareholder Chris Logan of Opportune Investments said.

KWV, which is under new ownership, has maintained a low profile. A number of market watchers felt Vasari might struggle to eke out returns that justified the purchase price, but a strong brandy market may have worked in KWV’s favour over the past year.

hasenfussm@fm.co.za

Niveus still game for Tsogo deal

Niveus still hopes to sew up a deal to sell its alternative gaming assets
Companies
4 months ago

Buses en route to La Concorde to replace the brandy assets

HCI will take shares in exchange for the bus assets, which will result in it having a 60% stake in La Concorde
Companies
4 months ago

La Concorde hunts for new operational asset

There are rumours that former KWV Holdings company has an eye on Hosken Consolidated coal
Companies
6 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Naspers calls on Investec to withdraw negative ...
Companies
2.
Viceroy not backing down on Capitec report
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Union takes aim at PIC and Gigaba after new Eskom ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Vedanta to hunt for oil off South Africa’s west ...
Companies / Mining
5.
COMPANY COMMENT: Rejecting Steinhoff has paid off ...
Companies

Related Articles

Niveus still game for Tsogo deal
Companies

La Concorde hunts for new operational asset
Companies

Why La Concorde is a gift to investors
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.