Windfall for La Concorde shareholders

La Concorde Holdings, which houses the remnants of the old KWV Holdings, has opted to pay out a large special dividend.

On Friday, La Concorde, which sold its core liquor production assets to Viv Imerman’s Vasari Group for R1.15bn in late 2016, declared a special dividend of about R250m, or 362c a share.

The biggest shareholder in La Concorde is JSE-listed Niveus Holdings, with a 57% stake. Niveus, in turn, is a subsidiary of trade union-aligned conglomerate Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI).

This is the second special dividend paid by La Concorde since its KWV liquor assets were sold. The company paid a special dividend of 50c/share (alongside an ordinary dividend of 50c/share) to shareholders in June 2017.

That means about R320m has been returned to La Concorde shareholders since the clinching of the KWV deal.