GrahamTek scores R5bn desalination contract in Saudi Arabia

GrahamTek, a desalination and water purification company that is aligned to investment house PSG Group, has clinched a R5bn contract to build a desalination plant in Saudi Arabia.

GrahamTek had previously hinted at a major contract pending in Saudi Arabia. On Tuesday, the company confirmed a contract to design, build and operate a desalination plant for The Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) — which operates several water treatment plants across Saudi Arabia.

This is the first major deal to be clinched by GrahamTek since PSG subsidiary Energy Partners acquired a controlling stake in the Strand-based water services specialist.

GrahamTek CEO Julius Steyn said the contract consisted of several phases: "On completion it will generate in excess of R5bn in foreign revenue for SA."

He said SWCC controlled about 40% of the world’s desalination plants and owned and operated 27 plants in Saudi Arabia, which produced more than six-billion litres of desalinated water a day.

"Saudi Arabia is investing ahead of the future demand caused by population growth, replacement of ageing infrastructure as well as an increase in urbanisation."

Steyn said the prolonged low oil prices forced Saudi Arabia to consider technologies providing desalinated water at the most cost-effective prices.

He said GrahamTek would complete the entire contract over the next 18 months in conjunction with a consortium of major international engineering firms.

Steyn pointed out the new desalination plant was the sixth contract that GrahamTek had secured in Saudi Arabia.