Companies

AIR TRAVEL

Airbus and Boeing look at stepping up aircraft production

06 February 2018 - 17:55 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Singapore — The world’s largest aircraft manufacturers have signalled a possible increase in output of their most popular passenger jets, highlighting their confidence about growth in demand for air travel.

Although new orders have dwindled following a seven-year boom, executives at the Singapore Airshow suggested Airbus and Boeing have enough business in their bulging order books to speed up their already record production of narrowbody jets.

"The success of the product is forcing us to look at any opportunities we have to improve the rate," Airbus sales chief Eric Schulz. "We have not come to any conclusion yet but this is something we are looking at very closely."

Schulz, who has been recruited from Rolls-Royce to replace retired sales chief John Leahy, shrugged off concerns about the ability of the supply chain to keep up with higher production rates.

"I think the supply chain will be able to cope and we will be able to raise rates as needed in the market," he said.

His comments match confidence from rival Boeing as the industry responds to growing demand for medium-haul jets.

A senior Boeing official said the US company was confident in demand for its 737 MAX jet, the latest version of which was rolled out on Monday.

"There is upward pressure (on production rates) because we are oversold," marketing vice-president Randy Tinseth said. "If you want a 737 MAX today, we are talking 2023," he said, referring to long waiting times for new jets.

Just as airlines overbook seats, manufacturers typically sell more aircraft than they plan to produce to protect themselves from airlines going bankrupt or failing to take delivery. These comments show manufacturers are confident they can preserve an adequate buffer, even with higher output.

Engine maker CFM International, which supplies Boeing and Airbus, said in January that aircraft manufacturers had begun asking about its ability to support higher production.

Boeing currently produces 47 of its 737 narrowbody aircraft a month and is heading towards 57 a month in 2019.

Airbus is increasing its production to 60 a month by
mid-2019.

Industry sources have said both companies are looking at increasing production to 70 single-aisle jets a month.

But the head of the world’s largest aircraft leasing company is yet to be convinced that markets can support such levels.

"Can both of them go to 70? I don’t think so, 140 a month, I don’t think that is possible at the moment," AerCap CE Aengus Kelly said when asked whether the market could support such levels of production.

Even so, Kelly expected Airbus and Boeing, which make up the bulk of the $140bn a year jet market, to exercise restraint.

Reuters

Malaysia Airlines’s pilgrimage service gives jumbos new life

The Airbus SE A380 double-deckers will ferry pilgrims to the annual hajj gathering, one of the world’s biggest travel events
Companies
14 days ago

Emirates’ $16bn order will keep Airbus jumbo airborne ‘for at least a decade’

CEO Tom Enders says the massive double-decker aircraft order saved the A380 from extinction
Companies
15 days ago

Emirates hands A380 jumbo a lifeline with $16bn order

The deal, which saves the world’s biggest passenger jet from death row, sends Airbus shares up to a record
Companies
19 days ago

Iran threatens Airbus deal as Trump threatens its nuclear deal

Iran Air has ordered 100 Airbus plans, but is concerned about valid licences ‘considering Trump’s stance on pulling out of the’ ...
Companies
20 days ago

Airbus slams Trump’s protectionist policies — but says Brexit is even worse

Airbus says the two amount to a ‘double whammy’ of hazards, with Brexit ‘weakening’ British aerospace manufacturing and the ...
Companies
21 days ago

Possible $18bn Airbus deal in offing, Emmanuel Macron suggests

On Wednesday, an aide to the French president said that the potential sale concerned 184 A320 narrow-body jets for delivery to 13 airlines in 2019 ...
Companies
27 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Investec’s Stephen Koseff to step down to make ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Union takes aim at PIC and Gigaba after new Eskom ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Viceroy not backing down on Capitec report
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Naspers calls on Investec to withdraw negative ...
Companies
5.
Vedanta to hunt for oil off South Africa’s west ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Recovery in international trade boosts cargo aircraft
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Olympics athletes to get perks including phones, but will the North Koreans be ...
Sport / Other Sport

Brazil’s Embraer reportedly accepts Boeing offer to form joint venture
World / Americas

World stocks rise on the day as Europe opens higher
Markets

Durban’s international cargo volumes up almost 14%
National

Asian shares stage mild recovery
Markets

Boeing upbeat on prospects for 2018 as earnings jump
Companies

Emirates’ $16bn order will keep Airbus jumbo airborne ‘for at least a decade’
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.