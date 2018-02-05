BHP should review its dual structure, activist investor Elliott Management says

Melbourne — Activist investor Elliott Management has called on BHP Billiton to immediately review its dual structure, after commissioning research that argues reorganising as a single company in Australia would add more than $22bn in value to the miner’s shareholders.

Creating a unified company, headquartered and incorporated in Australia, with a primary listing in that country and additional listings elsewhere, would cost $391m, according to the report by FTI Consulting. BHP is the world’s biggest miner and currently operates as two entities based in Melbourne and London.

BHP’s board should publicly commit to its own review by the time the company announces half-year earnings on February 20, Elliott said in a letter to chairperson Ken MacKenzie, reigniting its campaign against the dual-listing structure that was made public in April 2017. New York-based Elliott, run by billionaire Paul Singer, is the second-largest holder of BHP’s London-listed stock and has also called on the miner to deliver enhanced returns and overhaul its oil and gas unit.

BHP CEO Andrew Mackenzie said in October that the costs of ditching the dual-listing would exceed the potential benefits. The miner has previously calculated that cost was likely to be at least $1.3bn.

Under BHP’s existing structure — a legacy of the 2001 merger of Australia’s BHP and the UK’s Billiton — the company has two headquarters and two main stock market listings, but is run as a single entity under the same management and board. Elliott has said the creation of a single Australian company would increase BHP’s value by removing a discount between its shares in London and Sydney.

Creating a single entity would boost BHP’s valuation, allow greater flexibility to use stock in any acquisitions, make future spin-offs easier, reduce costs and bolster transparency, according to FTI’s study, which foresees a $14.1bn increase in market valuation and $8.7bn through the release of Australian tax credits via dividends and buybacks.

There’s added urgency for a review as a simpler structure could boost the value of new capital management programs, according to Elliott. The biggest miners are expected to lift returns as strong commodity prices swell profits, while BHP is accelerating a potential $10bn sale of its US shale assets and may return some of the proceeds to investors.

BHP shares were down 0.4% by 12.06pm in London, after earlier falling as much as 1.3%. The stock has gained about 10% in the past year.

Elliott’s decision to commission the FTI report follows conversations with numerous investors, who also want the issue to be independently assessed, it said in the letter.

The fund, which last made public comments on BHP in August, said it had been encouraged by the company’s recent decisions to exit US shale, defer the Jansen potash project in Canada and review procedures to allocate capital.