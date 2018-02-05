Berlin urban farm-in-a-box raises $25m for European expansion

Frankfurt — Berlin-based urban farming start-up Infarm has raised $25m to expand its indoor growing system — a soil-less technology better known for furtively growing marijuana — into major supermarket chains and restaurants across Europe.

The company, founded by three Israeli filmmakers-turned-entrepreneurs, plans to use the funds to roll out mini, in-store farms with Edeka, Germany’s largest supermarket chain. It is also working with Metro, the country’s No 2 grocer.

Infarm wants to help cities become self-sufficient in food production, lowering farming’s environmental footprint.

A single, two-square-metre unit can be located in stores or dining rooms, or the same units can be chained together in central distribution centres to grow hundreds of different varieties of plants, each with its own micro-climate.

"We decided it would be more effective to distribute the farms themselves and farm directly where people live and eat," co-founder and CE Erez Galonska said.

Industrial-scale US rivals claim to be removing waste from long-distance agricultural supply chains, while Infarm is trying to break down the need for a supply chain itself, Osnat Michaeli, another co-founder and Infarm’s chief marketing officer, said.

Plenty Inc of south San Francisco, which operates vast indoor fields growing fruit, vegetables and herbs, raised $200m in a 2017 round led by Softbank Vision Fund, marking the largest-ever agricultural tech venture funding.