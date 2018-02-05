Companies

Berlin urban farm-in-a-box raises $25m for European expansion

05 February 2018 - 18:29 Agency Staff
Frankfurt — Berlin-based urban farming start-up Infarm has raised $25m to expand its indoor growing system — a soil-less technology better known for furtively growing marijuana — into major supermarket chains and restaurants across Europe.

The company, founded by three Israeli filmmakers-turned-entrepreneurs, plans to use the funds to roll out mini, in-store farms with Edeka, Germany’s largest supermarket chain. It is also working with Metro, the country’s No 2 grocer.

Infarm wants to help cities become self-sufficient in food production, lowering farming’s environmental footprint.

A single, two-square-metre unit can be located in stores or dining rooms, or the same units can be chained together in central distribution centres to grow hundreds of different varieties of plants, each with its own micro-climate.

"We decided it would be more effective to distribute the farms themselves and farm directly where people live and eat," co-founder and CE Erez Galonska said.

Industrial-scale US rivals claim to be removing waste from long-distance agricultural supply chains, while Infarm is trying to break down the need for a supply chain itself, Osnat Michaeli, another co-founder and Infarm’s chief marketing officer, said.

Plenty Inc of south San Francisco, which operates vast indoor fields growing fruit, vegetables and herbs, raised $200m in a 2017 round led by Softbank Vision Fund, marking the largest-ever agricultural tech venture funding.

We have replaced 15g of herbs in plastic boxes with living plants priced around €1.50. It’s the same type, similar price, but it’s alive
Osnat Michaeli
co-founder of Infarm

Infarm said it would have 1,000 miniature urban farms operating across Europe by the middle of next year, starting with locations in Paris, London, Copenhagen and additional German cities by the end of 2018.

The compact plant growing system sits on stacked shelves, using hydroponics — a way of growing plants without soil — in a climate and LED-lighting controlled glass case. It grows everyday and exotic herbs such as small-leaf Greek basil or Peruvian mint and leafy greens which customers are selling for prices at or below that of plastic-packaged herbs.

"We have replaced 15g of herbs in plastic boxes with living plants priced around €1.50," said Michaeli. "It’s the same type, similar price, but it’s alive."

The new round of investment was led by Balderton Capital, one of Europe’s top early-stage venture investors, and joined by debt-financing firm Triple Point Capital and Mons Investments.

The company plans to invest further in its Berlin-based urban farm and research lab to expand its product catalogue beyond about 200 herbs currently to include tomatoes, chillies, mushrooms, fruits and flowering vegetables, the company said.

Reuters

Indian farmers to get better crop prices, as promised by Modi

The government will increase the minimum support price for certain crops, which will ‘somewhat’ alleviate farmers’ financial stress ...
World
4 days ago

Leading US grain merchant Archer Daniels Midland pursues merger

An ADM-Bunge merger would face opposition from farming groups in the US, EU, China, India and Brazil
World
14 days ago

Firm rolls out new crop of tyres to boost productivity in farming sector

Continental has introduced a new range of tyres for the agricultural industry
Life
18 days ago

