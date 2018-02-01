Nokia sees network slump’s end in sight, relieving investors

Stockholm — Nokia says the end of a network slump is in sight, forecasting a pick-up in demand from wireless carriers a year out.

The stock jumped the most since May 2017 after Nokia told investors that profit would start to exceed expectations in 2020. That forecast overshadowed a warning that earnings in 2018 would be lower than analysts estimated as Nokia invests in new 5G network technology ahead of expected orders from phone operators

After the stock lost nearly half its value in the past two years, CEO Rajeev Suri is testing investors’ courage to stick along for another tough year.

Nokia and rival Ericsson are betting that a slump in network demand will end when carriers start investing in so-called fifth-generation wireless networks that promise faster data speeds and better capacity, enabling everything from cars and traf-

fic lights to refrigerators to be more connected.

"We expect 2018 to be challenging," Suri said. "2018 will be that investment year, and 5G will still be in trials and early pre-commercial rollouts, but the full-scale rollouts will really begin in 2019 and 2020."

Shares of Nokia rose as much as 8.2% for the biggest intraday gain in more than two years, and were up 8.1% at €4.19 in Helsinki. On Wednesday, they had lost 24% since October 26, when the company announced third-quarter sales below expectations and lowered its forecast for the network market in 2017.