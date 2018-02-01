Companies

McDonald’s overcomes the dreaded French-fry problem: quicker delivery

01 February 2018 - 15:18 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

McDonald’s, which is counting on a new delivery service to fuel growth, thinks it’s solved the industry’s dreaded French-fry problem.

Chips (French-fries) are notorious for not traveling well — often arriving at the other end in a mushy, cold and unappetising state, but the food has become McDonald’s number one delivery item since the company began offering the service through Uber’s UberEats. And satisfaction rates are high, said Lucy Brady, the chain’s senior vice-president and global chief strategy officer.

To ensure chips can weather the journey, employees take pains to make certain they’re as hot and fresh as possible before being added to bags, she said. And they’re typically delivered within 30 minutes, helping prevent them from wilting en route.

"The first thing everyone was concerned about was, will the fries be hot and fresh?" Brady said in interview, but patrons are having a great experience.

The stakes are high for McDonald’s to get it right. The company sees restaurant delivery as a $100bn market that could help maintain growth in the US. Some investors have become concerned that McDonald’s expansion is flagging: shares of the fast-food giant dipped on Tuesday after its domestic sales failed to top Wall Street estimates.

McDonald’s has expanded its delivery service to more than 5,000 US locations after a small test in Florida last year. CEO Steve Easterbrook, who took the helm in 2015, also is looking to a new mobile app to help keep customers loyal.

The other top sellers for McDonald’s delivery service include Big Mac meals, double cheeseburgers and McNuggets.

Customers who order delivery food also are more likely to tack on desserts, Brady said. Items such as McFlurries — another thing that desperately needs to be delivered quickly — have helped make the average bill up to twice as high as in-store orders. UberEats also charges a booking fee, typically about $5, that can vary by location.

Another quirk of delivery customers: they’re more likely to order McDonald’s for dinner. About 60% of delivery is 4pm or later — higher than in its restaurants.

Bloomberg

McDonald’s sales up in key markets, but it takes a hit from US tax reform

Net income was $698.7bn in the fourth quarter, down 41% from the year-ago period, hit by $700m due to new taxes on repatriated earnings
Companies
2 days ago

McDonald’s responds to customers by switching to environmentally friendly packaging

The fast-food giant aims to get 100% of its packaging from renewable, recycled or certified sources by 2025
Companies
16 days ago

McDonald’s steers clear of China’s year of the snorting pig

McDonald’s translation of Golden Arches gave social media the giggles, eliciting comments such as ‘Pig snort snort, golden snort snort, ...
Companies
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
The day Steinhoff’s Jooste dropped the bomb
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Scrutiny of Viceroy intensifies after Capitec hit
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Getting to grips with Capitec claims
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Benguela letter raises more questions about ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Capitec tumbles 12% as confusion reigns
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.