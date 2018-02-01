COMPANY COMMENT: Bizarre response to Viceroy’s unimpressive report on Capitec
Viceroy’s latest effort may be clumsy, but it won’t be the last time our market gets hit by this sort of tactic
The Viceroy report on Capitec was, according to informed and independent individuals, an unimpressive piece of work.
Poorly researched and too many dots connected by opinion rather than facts, was how one industry expert described it.
It wasn’t that the report didn’t reflect important critical problems with Capitec’s business model, but they got lost in the broad swipe at the company.
This isn’t the first time many of these issues have been raised. In 2014, shareholder activist Theo Botha pitched up at the group’s annual general meeting to interrogate the board about its unsecured lending policies.
"We don’t lend to social grant recipients, we have a large chunk of retail funding and our provisioning is far more conservative," Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie said at the meeting.
Most of the shareholders at the meeting were persuaded, helped by the returns they had earned from the share’s strong performance.
But perhaps the most puzzling aspect of the Viceroy research report was the response from the local market.
It went into a tailspin that knocked 25% off the share price before screeching to a halt and then going into reverse, ending Tuesday just a few percentage points weaker. On Wednesday, the share price tumbled 12.59% to close at R800.60.
Then there’s the bizarre charge that Viceroy was motivated by profit, that it published the report with the dastardly intention of making money, in this instance from selling short.
Capitec executives repeated this "charge" as if it somehow justified trashing the report. That executives who have become enormously wealthy by providing expensive unsecured loans to vulnerable individuals thought this an appropriate charge was truly bizarre.
Viceroy’s latest effort may be clumsy, but it won’t be the last time our market gets hit by this sort of tactic, which seems common in larger sophisticated global markets.
The messy numbers due out from AngloGold Ashanti should not distract investors from their operational performance for 2017.
The noise in the annual numbers comes from the restructuring process and sale of assets to Harmony Gold for $300m cash.
The restructuring and sale could be seen as an extension of a strategy around the company’s SA assets that was first put in the market place in 2014.
AngloGold had proposed then to split the domestic assets from its international portfolio, creating two companies. The debt levels were too high in the company and major shareholders shot the idea down.
The restructuring of mines like Moab Khotsong and Kopanang, for which AngloGold budgeted $86m, resulted in two buyers putting their hands up for the mines. Harmony is buying Moab, a deep-level mine, the nearby mothballed Great Noligwa mine and tailings dumps, while China’s Heaven-Sent SA Sunshine Investment is buying the Kopanang mine.
The sales halve output from SA for AngloGold, once the colossus of South African gold mining. SA will account for just 14% of the group’s annual output, coming from the ultra-deep
Mponeng mine and a tailings retreatment project.
For investors, the messy annual financial numbers are a sign of a gold company maturing, taking a broom to its historical base and ridding itself of expensive and difficult mines, something to be applauded rather than punished.
