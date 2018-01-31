We have not changed our position on Eskom yet, Futuregrowth says
Futuregrowth Asset Management says it is not quite ready to resume lending to cash-strapped Eskom.
SA’s biggest specialist fixed-income money manager halted lending to Eskom in 2016, citing concerns over governance and financial management. While the publication of overdue financial statements this week was a step in the right direction, Futuregrowth’s position had not changed, though it might reconsider at some stage, chief investment officer Andrew Canter said.
"As Eskom finalises its accounts, makes amends, strengthens its governance and improves its reporting, we would expect to be able to consider resuming channelling some of SA’s savings toward Eskom," Canter said in an e-mailed response to questions.
Eskom said it planned a return to the domestic bond market in April, and might tap international markets in the second half, provided it could get a clean audit by then. The company also needed to raise R20bn in the short term to boost liquidity, acting chief financial officer Calib Cassim said after the financial results presentation on Tuesday, a day before the possible suspension of its debt instruments from the JSE.
Other lenders shared Futuregrowth’s caution. Nedbank credit research analyst Jones Gondo said Eskom still had to convince investors it was willing and able to address governance issues and improve its liquidity position.
"Investors won’t be tempted yet by Eskom debt," Gondo said. "Bond investors initially stopped supporting Eskom’s funding package because of governance issues and qualified audits. That is yet to be addressed in a meaningful way, although the new board and management are expected to deliver these reforms. The financials alone won’t do it, because they still show significant vulnerabilities."
‘Biggest worry’
Profit fell 34% to R6.3bn in the six months to September 30 from a year earlier. Debt securities and borrowings swelled 10% to R367bn.
Eskom, which has not had a permanent CEO since late 2016, has been roiled by a series of scandals, including allegations of corruption linked to the politically connected Gupta family. Everyone concerned has denied wrongdoing. However, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has described the utility as his "biggest worry" and S&P Global Ratings said on January 18 that there was a "clear danger" that Eskom could default on its debt. The company is the largest recipient of state guarantees.
Relatively high yields, underpinned by government guarantees, make the locally listed bonds an attractive prospect to investors willing to take on risk. The yield on Eskom’s rand-denominated bonds due in April 2026 yield jumped 17 basis points on Tuesday to 9.66%, widening the premium over similar-maturity government debt to 126 basis points, the most on record.
"There will always be investors willing to go for debt like Eskom’s," said Abri du Plessis, a portfolio manager at Gryphon Asset Management in Cape Town. "There are those who will chase yield," though Gryphon was not one of them, he said.
Bloomberg
