We have not changed our position on Eskom yet, Futuregrowth says

Futuregrowth Asset Management says it is not quite ready to resume lending to cash-strapped Eskom.

SA’s biggest specialist fixed-income money manager halted lending to Eskom in 2016, citing concerns over governance and financial management. While the publication of overdue financial statements this week was a step in the right direction, Futuregrowth’s position had not changed, though it might reconsider at some stage, chief investment officer Andrew Canter said.

"As Eskom finalises its accounts, makes amends, strengthens its governance and improves its reporting, we would expect to be able to consider resuming channelling some of SA’s savings toward Eskom," Canter said in an e-mailed response to questions.

Eskom said it planned a return to the domestic bond market in April, and might tap international markets in the second half, provided it could get a clean audit by then. The company also needed to raise R20bn in the short term to boost liquidity, acting chief financial officer Calib Cassim said after the financial results presentation on Tuesday, a day before the possible suspension of its debt instruments from the JSE.

Other lenders shared Futuregrowth’s caution. Nedbank credit research analyst Jones Gondo said Eskom still had to convince investors it was willing and able to address governance issues and improve its liquidity position.

"Investors won’t be tempted yet by Eskom debt," Gondo said. "Bond investors initially stopped supporting Eskom’s funding package because of governance issues and qualified audits. That is yet to be addressed in a meaningful way, although the new board and management are expected to deliver these reforms. The financials alone won’t do it, because they still show significant vulnerabilities."