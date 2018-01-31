Tencent’s bullish growth set to soar

Tencent, which is by far Naspers’s most valuable investment, could grow its earnings 35% a year over the next three years, a Shanghai-based portfolio manager says.

This should continue to support the investment case for the Chinese internet giant.

Some analysts have become sceptical about Tencent’s ability to maintain its blistering growth rate, partly because the rate of smartphone penetration and usage growth could start to slow down in China.

The bullish earnings projection for Tencent excludes contributions from its fledgling mobile payments business and search engine functions, which are yet to turn profitable, said Xiaogang Zhang, MD and co-portfolio manager at Greenwoods Asset Management.

But Zhang said Tencent’s growth prospects were partly based on the opportunity to lift advertising income. Tencent generates about a fifth of its revenues from advertising.

For instance, Tencent could generate far higher advertising revenues from its social media platforms, as well as its video streaming business, which has about 450-million active monthly users.

The company was also taking market share from search engines such as Baidu with its WeChat search function, while its e-commerce business was winning market share from Alibaba’s Taobao, Zhang said. It had also become the second-largest cloud services provider in the country.

Meanwhile, Tencent’s foray into financial services was gaining steam, and the unit was now the same size as a "mid-sized Chinese traditional consumer bank", Zhang said.

"Tencent is using its traffic to sell a lot of financial products, such as consumer loans, insurance and wealth management products."

The payments business in China was also poised for greater growth.

While Alipay dominated the online payments market, Tencent had a 75% share of the country’s offline mobile payments business. This refers to payments for goods and services using applications such as WeChat.

