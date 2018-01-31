Companies

Reserve Bank considering letting Steinhoff take money out of the country

31 January 2018 - 15:51 Linda Ensor
Reserve Bank’s Kuben Naidoo. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Steinhoff International has applied to the South African Reserve Bank for permission to take money out of the country to assist with its liquidity challenges abroad.

Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo told a hearing on Steinhoff held by three parliamentary committees that the bank was considering the application.

While on the one hand the bank did not want money to be taken out of the country so that Steinhoff could address its liquidity problems, it was also cognisant of the fact that the liquidation of the group would have severe implications on its local operations, including jobs, as well as impacting on savers.

Said Naidoo: "We have to manage that balance," but could not say when a decision would be taken.

