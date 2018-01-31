Boeing upbeat on prospects for 2018 as earnings jump

New York — Boeing said Wednesday it saw a jump in fourth-quarter earnings thanks to higher commercial plane deliveries and a boost from US tax reform, and expects more strong results in 2018.

Shares of the US aerospace giant powered higher after it reported net profit in the fourth quarter of $3.1bn, up a stunning 92% from the year-ago period.

Revenues came in at $25.4bn, up 9% from the equivalent stretch in 2016, strengthened by higher commercial plane deliveries and increased defence revenues from deliveries of weapons systems.

Boeing has benefited from rising demand for commercial aircraft as airlines score higher profits and boost orders, and expects to beat last year’s record in 2018.

"Across Boeing our teams delivered a record year of financial and operational performance as they focused on disciplined execution of production and development programs, growing services, and delivering value to customers," Boeing CE Dennis Muilenburg said.

Earnings were lifted by $1.1bn following passage of US tax reform, which permitted Boeing to reduce its deferred tax liabilities.

Boeing anticipates it will pay a tax rate of 16% in 2018 following tax reform, below the 21% top corporate rate in the law passed in December. Chief financial officer Greg Smith said the lower effective rate reflected tax credits for research and development and for adding domestic manufacturing and intellectual property.