Renault-Nissan alliance bumps VW off top spot in best seller rankings

Tokyo — The Renault-Nissan alliance emerged as the world’s biggest seller of light vehicles in 2017, bumping Volkswagen off the top spot, after the inclusion of Mitsubishi Motors’ numbers boosted its final tally.

Nissan’s sales hit a record high of 5.82-million, while French car maker Renault has reported sales of 3.76-million. Mitsubishi’s sales came in at 1.03 million, bringing total 2017 sales for the group to about 10.61-million light vehicles.

Together, the three car makers beat record sales of about 10.53-million light vehicles at Volkswagen, 2016’s top seller, which includes the Audi, Skoda, Seat and Porsche brands.

Toyota, which held the number two spot in 2016, posted group sales of 10.2-million units last year, excluding its Hino Motors heavy trucks.

Many car makers are trying to boost sales volumes to achieve economies of scale and cut costs amid soaring investments needed to develop next-generation automotive technologies — including self-driving cars, electric vehicles and new mobility services.

This has been a focus of the Renault-Nissan group, and was a key motivation for Nissan when it acquired a controlling stake in smaller rival Mitsubishi Motors in 2016.

Renault-Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has pledged to make scale an advantage and use it to double savings to €10bn by 2022, based on a rise in annual sales volumes to 14-million units.

Renault, Nissan and some other car makers are looking to share more vehicle parts and consolidate production platforms to trim research and development (R&D) and manufacturing costs and raise profitability.

Toyota is taking a similar approach, while it is also partnering Mazda and Suzuki to reign in the costs of developing and marketing electric cars and other new technologies.

But not all car makers consider scale as a way to increase efficiency and profitability.

General Motors has concluded that size does not matter as much, selling its struggling European operation Opel to PSA last year to focus capital on more profitable ventures.

The strategy seems to have worked for the US car maker, which posted a profit margin of 6.8% in January-September. That was higher than a 5.0% margin at Nissan and 4.3% at Mitsubishi Motors in the six months to end-October, and a 4.8% margin at Renault over January-June.

Earlier this month, GM pointed to new trucks and SUVs, a new, low-cost car for international markets, and the Cadillac luxury brand as possible future earnings drivers.

Reuters