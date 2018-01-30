Companies

Quiksilver surfwear CEO missing off French coast

30 January 2018 - 19:03 Agency Staff
Quiksilver CEO Pierre Agnes. Picture: TWITTER
Quiksilver CEO Pierre Agnes. Picture: TWITTER

Bordeaux — A search was under way on Tuesday for the chief executive of surfing brand Quiksilver after his boat was found empty, washed up on a beach in southwest France, officials said.

Pierre Agnes, 54, had ventured out at about 7.30am and the boat washed up later at Hossegor, a famed surfing spot about 30km north of Biarritz, the local prefecture said in a statement.

Rescue services were unable to say if the Frenchman had been alone.

Three helicopters and two boats were searching for Agnes while agents scoured the coast.

Rough seas were reported in the area, though wind was light and visibility was clear.

Quiksilver, an iconic Australian surfwear company now based in the US, recently changed its name to Boardriders, regrouping its other brands including DC Shoes and the Roxy clothing brand.

Agnes, who joined the company nearly 30 years ago, was based at Quiksilver’s European headquarters in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, just south of Biarritz.

Earlier this month Boardriders said it was preparing to buy its Australian rival, Billabong, creating a group that would have a combined 630 stores in 28 countries.

An American investment group, Oaktree Capital, controls Boardriders and already owns 19% of Billabong.

AFP

