Blackstone in talks to buy Thomson Reuters unit

Shanghai — Blackstone Group is in talks to buy a controlling stake in Thomson Reuters’ key business that supplies data, news and analytics to Wall Street and financial professionals around the world.

The discussions are about a "potential partnership" in the financial and risk division (F&R), which had $6.1bn in revenue in 2016, according to a statement late on Monday from the Toronto, Canada-based Thomson Reuters. Blackstone is in talks to buy about 55% of the business, according to a person familiar with the buyer. The entire unit had a total valuation of about $20bn, the person said. Blackstone declined to comment.

Buying a stake in the financial and risk business would increase Blackstone’s exposure in the market for financial data. Blackstone already owns the financial-technology firm Ipreo Holdings LLC, which it purchased together with Goldman Sachs Group’s merchant-banking arm for $975m in 2014. A potential sale of the business will be one of the biggest restructurings of Thomson Reuters since Canada’s Thomson took over the London-based Reuters about a decade ago.

Bloomberg, the parent company of Bloomberg News, competes with Thomson Reuters in providing news, data and information to the financial industry. Peter Grauer, chairman of Bloomberg LP, is a nonexecutive director at Blackstone.

Blackstone’s investment, if finalised, will put the buyout firm in direct competition with Bloomberg as well as News Corp’s Dow Jones division in selling data services, analytical and trading tools to Wall Street.

"As part of any proposed partnership, Thomson Reuters would retain a significant interest in the F&R business and would retain full ownership of its legal, tax and accounting and Reuters News businesses," Thomson Reuters said in the statement.

Thomson Reuters’ financial and risk unit includes Eikon, its flagship terminal that provides data, analytics and trading platforms for financial industry professionals. The unit also sells regulatory and risk management solutions to customers. Seventy-seven percent of the unit’s $6.1bn revenue came from subscriptions to its products and 15% from transaction fees.

Thomson Reuters shares hit a record closing high of $48.06 in October, but they have declined 9.6% since then, dragged down after third-quarter revenue missed analysts’ estimates. Thomson Reuters has a market value for $30.8bn. CEO James C Smith attributed that shortfall to potential customers delaying decisions amid regulatory changes resulting from the EU’s Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II).

In 2012, Thomson Reuters sold its healthcare unit, which provided data and analysis to hospitals, government agencies and employers, to Veritas Capital for $1.25bn. In 2016, it offloaded its intellectual property and science division to Onex and Baring Private Equity Asia for $3.55bn.

The division for sale makes up about half of the company’s profit. Any transaction deal would add to the $105bn of private-equity deals targeting the media and technology industries over the past 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The board of Thomson Reuters is expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss the deal, according to the Reuters report.

Thomson Reuters is controlled by Woodbridge, a Canada-based holding company that manages the assets of the Thomson family. According to a regulatory filing in Decmeber, Woodbridge holds 63.6% of Thomson Reuters shares. The Thomsons, descended from company founder Roy Thomson, remain some of the richest people in Canada.

Bloomberg