Blackstone considers buying 55% stake in largest unit of Thomson Reuters

Shanghai/ Hong Kong — Blackstone Group, the private equity giant led by Stephen Schwarzman, is considering its biggest foray yet into the $27bn-a-year industry for financial information.

The firm is in talks to buy a 55% stake in Thomson Reuters’s largest unit, which supplies data and analytical tools to financial professionals, a person familiar with the matter said. Thomson Reuters, controlled by one of Canada’s richest families, would cede its flagship Eikon terminal business while keeping the news operations, as well as ownership of its legal, tax and accounting arm.

The division is worth about $20bn, the person said, meaning any purchase would be one of the largest transactions in the industry since Thomson took over Reuters in 2008. Should it go ahead, Blackstone would compete directly with Bloomberg and News Corporation’s Dow Jones division in selling financial services and trading tools.

"For Blackstone, the simple attraction is fairly clear," said Neil Campling, an analyst at Mirabaud Securities in London, pointing to the high proportion of recurring subscription-based revenue at the financial and risk unit.

Advanced talks

While the talks are advanced, they may or may not lead to a deal, Thomson Reuters said in a statement late on Monday. The board of Thomson Reuters is expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss the deal, Reuters reported earlier.

Blackstone already owns the financial-technology firm Ipreo Holdings, which it purchased together with Goldman Sachs Group for $975m in 2014. Blackstone declined to comment.

The Thomson Reuters financial and risk unit, which also sells regulatory and risk management solutions to customers, got 77% of its $6.1bn in revenue in 2016 from subscriptions to its products and 15% from transaction fees. The news service is expected to continue to supply Eikon and other products, according to a report by Reuters.