Blackstone considers buying 55% stake in largest unit of Thomson Reuters

Shanghai/ Hong Kong — Blackstone Group, the private equity giant led by Stephen Schwarzman, is considering its biggest foray yet into the $27bn-a-year industry for financial information.
The firm is in talks to buy a 55% stake in Thomson Reuters’s largest unit, which supplies data and analytical tools to financial professionals, a person familiar with the matter said. Thomson Reuters, controlled by one of Canada’s richest families, would cede its flagship Eikon terminal business while keeping the news operations, as well as ownership of its legal, tax and accounting arm.
The division is worth about $20bn, the person said, meaning any purchase would be one of the largest transactions in the industry since Thomson took over Reuters in 2008. Should it go ahead, Blackstone would compete directly with Bloomberg and News Corporation’s Dow Jones division in selling financial services and trading tools.
"For Blackstone, the simple attraction is fairly clear," said Neil Campling, an analyst at Mirabaud Securities in London, pointing to the high proportion of recurring subscription-based revenue at the financial and risk unit.
Advanced talks
While the talks are advanced, they may or may not lead to a deal, Thomson Reuters said in a statement late on Monday. The board of Thomson Reuters is expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss the deal, Reuters reported earlier.
Blackstone already owns the financial-technology firm Ipreo Holdings, which it purchased together with Goldman Sachs Group for $975m in 2014. Blackstone declined to comment.
The Thomson Reuters financial and risk unit, which also sells regulatory and risk management solutions to customers, got 77% of its $6.1bn in revenue in 2016 from subscriptions to its products and 15% from transaction fees. The news service is expected to continue to supply Eikon and other products, according to a report by Reuters.
A deal would force Thomson Reuters to consider the future of the loss-making unit where the news business resides, which it already reports separately from the financial and risk unit that drives more than half of earnings
Bloomberg, the parent company of Bloomberg News, competes with Thomson Reuters in providing news, data and information to the financial industry. Peter Grauer, chairman of Bloomberg, is a non-executive director at Blackstone.
Bloomberg had a 33.4% market share in 2016, compared with 23.1% for Thomson Reuters, according to Burton-Taylor International Consulting. A deal would force Thomson Reuters to consider the future of the loss-making unit where the news business resides, which it already reports separately from the financial and risk unit that drives more than half of earnings. The corporate division, including news, reported a $321m loss in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation in 2016.
Thomson Reuters shares have retreated since October after third-quarter revenue missed analysts’ estimates. The company has a current market value of $30.8bn. CEO James C Smith attributed the shortfall to potential customers delaying decisions amid regulatory changes resulting from the EU’s markets in financial instruments directive, or MiFID II.
The financial and risk business faces challenges from cost-cutting among clients, including over a trend towards passive investing, weak investment-banking results and the introduction of MiFID II, analysts at Berenberg wrote in a January 18 note. Industry trends, including discounting and unbundling of services, are also accelerating, adding competition, the analysts wrote.
"Thomson Reuters has been in mergers and acquisitions mode for some years now, but this will mark a step change," said Alex DeGroote, an analyst at Cenkos Securities in London. A deal would give Thomson Reuters a world-leading private-equity firm as a partner to bring in more capital, potentially for consolidation, DeGroote said.
In 2012, Thomson Reuters sold its healthcare unit, which provided data and analysis to hospitals, government agencies and employers, to Veritas Capital for $1.25bn. In 2016, it off-loaded its intellectual property and science division to Onex and Baring Private Equity Asia for $3.55bn.
Any transaction would add to the $105bn of private-equity deals targeting the media and technology industries over the past 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Thomson Reuters is controlled by Woodbridge, a Canada-based holding company that manages the assets of the Thomson family. According to a regulatory filing last month, Woodbridge holds 63.6% of Thomson Reuters shares. The Thomsons, descended from company founder Roy Thomson, remain some of the richest people in Canada.
