UK watchdog probes KPMG over Carillion collapse

Brussels — The UK’s Financial Reporting Council is probing KPMG’s audits of failed builder Carillion, and will check whether ethical and technical standards for auditors were breached.

"Several areas of KPMG’s work will be examined including the audit of the company’s use and disclosure of the going-concern basis of accounting, estimates and recognition of revenue on significant contracts, and accounting for pensions," FRC said in an e-mailed statement.

"The FRC will conduct the investigation as quickly and thoroughly as possible."

Carillion collapsed earlier this month under a £1.6bn pile of debt. The company held hundreds of government contracts to build hospitals and roads, run prisons and serve school meals. Carillion’s spectacular fall has been gathering pace since July after a series of construction contracts soured.

The FRC said its probe followed inquiries made since the July 2017 profit warning and would examine audits of financial statements for the years 2014, 2015 and 2016, and additional audit work carried out during 2017.

KPMG said it believed "that we conducted our role as Carillion’s auditor appropriately and responsibly".

"Transparency and accountability are vital in building public trust in audit. We believe it is important that regulators acting in the public interest review the audit work related to high profile cases such as Carillion," KPMG said in an e-mailed statement.

"We will co-operate fully with the FRC’s investigation."

FRC said it would liaise with the Official Receiver, the Financial Conduct Authority, the Insolvency Service and the Pensions Regulator "to ensure that there is a joined-up approach to the investigation of all matters arising from the collapse of Carillion".

Spun off from building materials giant Tarmac in 1999, Carillion expanded over the past decade through a frenzied acquisition spree, branching out into more services along the way.

As successive governments embraced outsourcing to cut spending, it became a leading provider of public services. This exposed it to riskier contracts with narrow margins and large debt financing requirements without ever fully insulating it from the cyclical construction industry.

Bloomberg