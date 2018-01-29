Companies

Tencent enters real-estate world, leading a $5.4bn investment in Wanda

29 January 2018 - 16:17 Jing Yang de Morel
A Tencent sign is seen in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. Picture: REUTERS
A Tencent sign is seen in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. Picture: REUTERS

Shanghai — Tencent is leading the acquisition of 14% of billionaire Wang Jianlin’s Wanda Commercial for 34-billion yuan ($5.4bn), a deal that will begin the target company’s retreat from real-estate development.

Online mall JD.com, Sunac China and Suning Commerce — a retailer backed by e-commerce giant Alibaba — would also take part in the acquisition of shares owned by private investors who backed Wanda’s delisting plan in 2016, the Chinese company said on its website.

Wang, once China’s richest man, is extending a global sell-off of assets to fund debt repayments. Last week, the real-estate mogul said Wanda would not experience any defaults and intended to pay off overseas debt through all necessary means, including asset disposals. His Dalian Wanda has agreed to sell both of its Australia property projects for A$315m ($255m) in the latest of a wave of deals intended to raise cash abroad for the formerly acquisitive conglomerate.

Wanda Commercial, the country’s largest owner and operator of shopping malls, was delisted from the Hong Kong stock exchange in 2016 in a $4.4bn privatisation. Should the company fail to get listed on mainland Chinese markets by September, Wang would have had to pay back investors who backed the buyout with a 12% annual return for domestic investors, and 10% for those overseas.

As part of the deal announced on Monday, the company will change its name and begin shedding real-estate development operations over the next one to two years, Wanda Commercial added. Suning said in a separate statement it was taking 3.91% of the company for 9.5-billion yuan.

Bloomberg

Tencent takes a stake in Terminator producer Skydance Media

The deal gives Tencent access to the company involved in the Star Trek franchise, and help Skydance in the world’s second-largest movie market
3 days ago

JD.com’s expansion into the US will start in Los Angeles

Founder Richard Liu, giving his most detailed outline of the Chinese online retailer’s global plans, says it is finalising a deal to sell a ...
3 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Tencent buoyancy is Naspers poser

Ann Crotty considers the conundrum facing Naspers shareholders
3 days ago

