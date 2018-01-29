Keeping standards high to ensure companies stick to regulations
France-based certification and testing service provider Bureau Veritas expands its offering in South Africa
Much of what really keeps SA’s economy going runs unobtrusively, like the changing of traffic lights. But even "robots" in Johannesburg might benefit from independent oversight to function properly.
That is what Bureau Veritas does, a 190-year-old French-based service provider that offers testing, inspection and certification to global standards across quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility processes.
The group has global business divisions including marine and offshore, food and commodities, consumer products, building and infrastructure, and industry certification. It recently announced "new and improved" service offerings in SA across industries that include the oil and petrochemicals sector, serving customers ranging from global oil majors to PetroSA.
The company’s metals and minerals division in Southern Africa has implemented new testing that measures transportable moisture limits (TML). This refers to the maximum moisture content allowed for safe transport of cargo that can liquefy, affecting the stability of ships and potentially causing harm to
the environment.
Bureau Veritas says TML is fast becoming a global requirement. It previously offered the service outside of SA, but recently obtained approval from the global technical governance regulator to conduct the tests at its Richards Bay laboratory. This means turnaround times are quicker and rates are lower.
Erick Naidoo, who heads the group’s oil and petrochemicals division in SA, says the main business of Bureau Veritas is inspection and testing for bulk logistics. High pressures, high temperatures and dust affect diesel, petrol and marine fuels in different ways.
"We make understanding technical reports very easy for companies so they can get on with their core business. We make sure that companies can compete," he says.
Marc Roussel, Bureau Veritas senior vice-president for Africa commodities, industry and infrastructure, says SA is key to the company’s African markets. "In our type of business the maturity of an economy has a huge impact. SA is a country where the legal environment and regulation is quite strong," he says. "If the economy was booming, it would be better."
We make understanding technical reports very easy for companies so they can get on with their core business. We make sure that companies can competeErick Naidoo
SA’s commodities markets have been affected by drought and lower Chinese appetite for minerals, and bitter relations between the mining industry and government officials.
"We are finding more business outside SA’s borders — SA is declining for now," says Gavin Hefer, who heads up the metals and minerals division for Bureau Veritas in SA.
Large contracts include the Vale metallurgical coal project in Mozambique.
Meanwhile, the group’s agri-foods division for Southern Africa has announced the unveiling of an automated laboratory in Cape Town for the testing of pesticides. This ensures the latest legislation in SA can be complied with faster to the highest specifications.
The laboratory is also geared for rapid responses required by retailers and food suppliers to handle problems such as the Listeria outbreak in SA, where identification and quarantine of products needs to be managed quickly and effectively.
Nature’s Choice, a health food distributor with more than 500 outlets in SA and elsewhere in Africa, is among Bureau Veritas clients in SA.
Emmanuel Binan, Nature’s Choice quality assurance manager, says Bureau Veritas provides annual audits over three-year cycles to provide ISO Food Safety Certification 22000 standards for the manufacture, packaging and distribution of cereals, snacks, baked products, milk substitutes, vinegars and teas, dried fruit and nuts, and seasonings and sweeteners.
Bureau Veritas also provides auditing and certification for the internationally funded Square Kilometre Array (SKA) radio-telescope being built in the Karoo. "We have a quality management system in place conforming to ISO 9001," says Nabiel Solomon, quality assurance officer for the SKA programme. This standard provides a framework for managing an organisation’s quality processes.
The SKA is spearheaded by the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory.
Please sign in or register to comment.