Keeping standards high to ensure companies stick to regulations

Much of what really keeps SA’s economy going runs unobtrusively, like the changing of traffic lights. But even "robots" in Johannesburg might benefit from independent oversight to function properly.

That is what Bureau Veritas does, a 190-year-old French-based service provider that offers testing, inspection and certification to global standards across quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility processes.

The group has global business divisions including marine and offshore, food and commodities, consumer products, building and infrastructure, and industry certification. It recently announced "new and improved" service offerings in SA across industries that include the oil and petrochemicals sector, serving customers ranging from global oil majors to PetroSA.

The company’s metals and minerals division in Southern Africa has implemented new testing that measures transportable moisture limits (TML). This refers to the maximum moisture content allowed for safe transport of cargo that can liquefy, affecting the stability of ships and potentially causing harm to

the environment.

Bureau Veritas says TML is fast becoming a global requirement. It previously offered the service outside of SA, but recently obtained approval from the global technical governance regulator to conduct the tests at its Richards Bay laboratory. This means turnaround times are quicker and rates are lower.

Erick Naidoo, who heads the group’s oil and petrochemicals division in SA, says the main business of Bureau Veritas is inspection and testing for bulk logistics. High pressures, high temperatures and dust affect diesel, petrol and marine fuels in different ways.

"We make understanding technical reports very easy for companies so they can get on with their core business. We make sure that companies can compete," he says.

Marc Roussel, Bureau Veritas senior vice-president for Africa commodities, industry and infrastructure, says SA is key to the company’s African markets. "In our type of business the maturity of an economy has a huge impact. SA is a country where the legal environment and regulation is quite strong," he says. "If the economy was booming, it would be better."