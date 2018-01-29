Companies

Curro appoints deputy president’s brother as non-executive director

Douglas Ramaphosa is no stranger to senior executive positions, having worked at both Transnet and Anglo American

Private education firm Curro said on Monday it had appointed deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa’s brother as an independent non-executive director.

Douglas Ramaphosa, who has served on the boards of numerous companies and held various senior executive positions in the private sector, including at Transnet and Anglo American, was appointed with effect from January 26, Curro said.

"The board welcomes Mr Ramaphosa in his new role and looks forward to his contribution to the company," Curro, the largest for-profit independent school group in Africa with around 127 schools across SA and Namibia, said in a statement.

Curro said in October it would spin off Stadio and float it on the JSE in a bid to focus on pursuing growth amid "significant opportunities" in the post-school education market.

Reuters

