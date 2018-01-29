Companies

Cash-strapped Denel faces management clean-up

29 January 2018 - 05:55 Stephan Hofstatter
Justification: Denel CEO Zwelakhe Ntshepe says executive increases were part of a retention strategy because of a tug-of-war over talented employees in the defence sector. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Justification: Denel CEO Zwelakhe Ntshepe says executive increases were part of a retention strategy because of a tug-of-war over talented employees in the defence sector. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Cash-strapped Denel, under intense pressure from lenders to improve governance, looks set to become the next state-owned entity after Eskom to undergo a management clean-up, starting with a new board.

In December, the state-owned arms maker conceded it faced "severe liquidity challenges" and was forced to rely on government guarantees for emergency loans to pay salaries and suppliers.

However, the Treasury said that Denel needed a long-term strategy to ensure it became financially sustainable.

Treasury officials told Business Day in 2017 that lenders were demanding new leadership at Denel amid concern about corruption and corporate governance failures.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s spokesman Mayihlome Tshwete conceded on Friday that "lenders have raised issues of governance — some of these related to the board".

The Treasury "shares these concerns [and] is working with the Department of Public Enterprises to address these concerns", he said.

On Friday, public enterprises spokesman Colin Cruywagen confirmed that "the process to review all boards started at the end of December after the elective conference", saying that any board not fulfilling "its fiduciary obligations will be rotated".

Large bonuses and raises for executives, reputational damage from an aborted partnership with the Guptas and lenders refusing to refinance debt unless a credible board is chosen have been blamed for the cash crunch at Denel.

Business Day has seen documents showing that in 2017, the board of Denel approved salary increases of 16%-60% for top executives, while the average increase for other employees was 4%-7%.

In a memo submitted to the remuneration committee, Denel CEO Zwelakhe Ntshepe said the increases were part of a retention strategy because of "a proverbial war on talented individuals in the engineering, manufacturing and defence sector".

Denel’s board members, and in particular its chairman, Dan Mantsha, have repeatedly tried to further business interests of the Guptas and their associate Salim Essa.

Leaked e-mails show that Mantsha was flown around in the Guptas’ private jet and put up in hotels in Dubai and New Delhi at their expense. He also sent them confidential documents from Denel and forwarded his utility bills to the family’s Sahara Computers while Denel was negotiating a partnership with the Gupta-linked VR Laser Asia.

Although the deal was cancelled, Denel conceded it had cost the company dearly by delaying its critically needed re-entry into the Asia Pacific market by more than a year.

Denel said that it was not aware of any intention by the Treasury or public enterprises to install a new board.

The company pointed out that its revenue had more than doubled in the past five years, mostly "from offshore customers at the back of an already weak balance sheet".

However, this ignores the fact that by August 2017, its order book had shrunk from more than R30bn to R18bn, net profit was down from R395m to R333m and revenue down from R8.2bn to R8bn.

The arms maker blamed its cash crunch on an increase in spending on its "supply chain" from R2bn to R6bn, funded from self-generated cash.

"As a result [Denel has] had to substantially increase borrowings to the maximum its balance sheet can allow", which resulted in a "very tight, undesirable liquidity position".

Denel was engaging "a multitude of local and international organisations to find a resolution of this constraint" including the shareholder department and the Treasury, it said.

The company said the executives’ salary increases were justified because it needed to safeguard "key capabilities" as it embarked on its growth phase that urgently required "creative solutions to get itself out of the liquidity problem".

Its employee-retention plan entailed a "benchmarking exercise" in which "severe discrepancies" were identified that the company had to tackle with affected employees, it said.

stephanh@businesslive.co.za

