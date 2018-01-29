Bitcoin poses risk of total loss, says Deutsche banker

New York — Deutsche Bank’s Wealth Management unit advises investors that cryptocurrencies are risky investments, according to Markus Mueller, the global head of the chief investment office at Deutsche Asset Management.

Problematic issues included high volatility, possible price manipulation and data loss or data theft, Mueller said in an interview. "We do not recommend that. It’s only for investors who invest speculatively," he said. "There is a realistic risk of total loss."

According to Mueller, recent price increases reflect intense speculation, driven by the situation in the markets. There was little scope left for returns in other asset classes such as fixed income, he said.

Mueller is not the only person warning against cryptocurrencies. Bank of Spain governor Luis Maria Linde said cryptocurrencies carried enormous risks. And Austria’s Financial Planners Association compared bitcoin investments to a "casino visit".

In order to establish cryptocurrencies as some kind of asset class in the future, more regulation, security and transparency — for example via official trading venues — are required, according to Mueller.

"Important issues such as liability and documentation are unclear," he said. "We are still at the very beginning."

The price of bitcoin fluctuated sharply in recent weeks. Crashes of more than 20% in a single day have occurred. There are concerns about possibly tough crackdowns by regulators in Asia, among other factors.

Japan’s financial regulator is in no hurry to follow the US and enable the listing of futures contracts linked to cryptocurrencies, according to a senior Financial Services Agency official with direct knowledge of the matter.

Mueller said companies that issued cryptocurrencies should work with regulators. "When security and trust are created, cryptocurrencies can be assessed like established asset classes. It is possible that the governance required will exist in five to 10 years from now."

He does not understand why so many followers of cryptocurrencies see something negative in regulation. Regulation protected against abuse and crime, he said.

He also pointed out that traditional money was supported by the underlying economic power of a country. Gold was a bit more abstract but was at least of a physical nature, he said. Cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, would only function as a store of value if the issuing companies had a sustainable business model.

However, the underlying technology, the blockchain, is interesting, said Mueller.

"Cryptocurrencies make transactions even easier and more cost-effective."

There is the potential to revolutionise some industries from the ground up, according to Mueller. It is a technology with probably "the most disruptive character for the finance sector and the public" since the invention of the internet.

