Tencent takes a stake in Terminator producer Skydance Media

26 January 2018
Beijing — Chinese internet giant Tencent said on Friday it will take a stake in the US production company behind the Mission: Impossible and Terminator series, marking China’s latest incursion into Hollywood.

The deal will give Tencent the opportunity to co-finance Skydance Media films, which will benefit from the Chinese firm’s distribution and marketing in the world’s second-largest movie market, the companies said.

They did not provide financial details but the Los Angeles Times cited an unidentified source familiar with the deal as saying Tencent had paid more than $100m for a stake of 5%-10%.

Founded in 2010, Skydance has produced 15 films, most in collaboration with Paramount Pictures, including the Star Trek franchise.

It is preparing to release sequels to the Mission: Impossible, Terminator and Top Gun sagas in the next two years.

Tencent has become one of the world’s most valuable companies, raking in profits from its addictive mobile game, Honour of Kings, and WeChat, China’s most popular all-purpose social media app, which has nearly a billion users.

Last year Tencent joined the exclusive club of companies with a market capitalisation of more than $500bn.

JSE-listed Naspers owns about a third of Tencent. Naspers shares were trading 0.73% higher at R3,674.40 at 11.30am on the JSE on Friday.

Tencent is also taking a stake in JD.com’s logistics arm as the Chinese online retailer prepares to expand to the US, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Tencent has already made inroads into the movie business, investing in last year’s Hollywood blockbuster Kong: Skull Island. It also has control of one of China’s major movie ticketing services.

The partnership with Skydance "also supports collaboration on other media initiatives, including television, interactive and virtual reality", it said on Friday.

The move comes after major conglomerate Dalian Wanda, whose interests range from real estate to entertainment, snatched up Legendary Entertainment — maker of Jurassic World and Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy — for $3.5bn, as well as US-based cinema chain AMC Theatres.

But it also follows warnings from Beijing against Chinese companies’ "irrational investments" overseas, particularly in the cinema industry.

A financing deal between Huahua Media and Paramount Hollywood studios valued at $1bn fell through in November as a result of the regulatory tightening.

AFP

