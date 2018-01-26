Companies

JD.com’s expansion into the US will start in Los Angeles

26 January 2018 - 09:01 David Ramli, John Fraher and Tian Ying
HANDS ON: Richard Liu, CEO and founder of China’s e-commerce firm JD.com, rides an electric tricycle as he leaves a delivery station to deliver goods for customers to celebrate the anniversary of the founding of the firm, in Beijing on June 16, 2014. Picture: REUTERS
HANDS ON: Richard Liu, CEO and founder of China’s e-commerce firm JD.com, rides an electric tricycle as he leaves a delivery station to deliver goods for customers to celebrate the anniversary of the founding of the firm, in Beijing on June 16, 2014. Picture: REUTERS

Beijing/Davos — JD.com is preparing to make its US debut with a beachhead in Los Angeles by the end of this year, seeking to best archrival Alibaba and challenge Amazon.com on its home turf.

The $68bn company is now seeking funds to bankroll a massive logistics build-up to support that international expansion.

JD is in final-stage discussions to sell 15% of its logistics arm to Tencent and other investors in an early fundraising round.

Tencent would get about a third of the shares on offer and the deal would be completed by the middle of next month, billionaire founder Richard Liu said in an interview.

That would be a precursor to a logistics initial public offering in China or Hong Kong in about three years, Liu said, giving his most detailed outline of JD’s global push to date.

The company founder wants to leapfrog Alibaba — which, like JD, rode an unprecedented Chinese consumer spending boom but remains largely home-bound.

"JD’s rule is that once we decide to do something we never limit the money," Liu said in Davos, Switzerland, where he was attending the World Economic Forum.

The company wanted half of its revenue from overseas within a decade and "we will continue to invest until we achieve our goal", he said.

JD, which is listed in New York, is eyeing the largest city on the US west coast because of its enormous Chinese diaspora, and may lean on partner and shareholder Wal-Mart Stores for initial logistics support.

Liu, who said this week he worried about the increasing difficulty of penetrating a protectionist American market, wants to start selling to consumers by the end of 2018.

"This year, Vietnam, India, Philippines, Malaysia — every Southeast Asian country — we will come by the end of this year," Liu said. "Our future is we will invest in the US and build a warehouse fulfillment centre in the US so you can get same-day delivery."

JD has said previously that it wants to start online sales in Europe and the US by the second half of 2018.

Liu’s strategy is simple: sell quality Chinese goods at lower prices than his competitors. He wants half of JD’s revenue to come from abroad in 10 years, hopefully evenly distributed between Southeast Asia, the US and Europe.

The company is lining up powerful backers to realise that vision. JD is Wal-Mart’s main partner in China, and has teamed up with Tencent in a number of deals, including last month’s $863m investment in VIPShop Holdings.

Tencent declined to comment on the logistics stake.

A "secret team" had spent two years brainstorming with Chinese brands such as Xiaomi on how to take the platform global, Liu said last year.

But its push into the developed world will be one of JD’s riskiest ventures to date.

The online retailer’s expansion into Southeast Asia, starting with operations in Indonesia and Thailand, faced relatively little competition.

That will not be the case for Europe or the US, where Amazon and other competitors are already active.

Bloomberg

JD.com follows Alibaba and Tencent into hi-tech physical retail

App-enhanced browsing and robot shopping trolleys that follow customers around are among the features of the new wave of bricks-and-mortar shopping ...
Companies
22 days ago

Tencent and JD.com step up their challenge to Alibaba with Vipshop deal

They are paying a 55% premium for their stakes in one of China’s biggest online retailers
Companies
1 month ago

European logistics and warehouse market a New Frontier for property group

The group has branched out with a warehouse facility in Ireland
Companies
10 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa to tackle Mining Charter impasse
Companies / Mining
2.
Is Woolworths ‘in need of a shake-up’?
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
EXCLUSIVE: PIC takes 25% stake in ZAR X
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Woolworths reveals R7bn David Jones setback
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Eskom’s new board will review U-turn on McKinsey ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

JD.com follows Alibaba and Tencent into hi-tech physical retail
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tencent and JD.com step up their challenge to Alibaba with Vipshop deal
Companies

European logistics and warehouse market a New Frontier for property group
Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.