JD.com’s expansion into the US will start in Los Angeles

Beijing/Davos — JD.com is preparing to make its US debut with a beachhead in Los Angeles by the end of this year, seeking to best archrival Alibaba and challenge Amazon.com on its home turf.

The $68bn company is now seeking funds to bankroll a massive logistics build-up to support that international expansion.

JD is in final-stage discussions to sell 15% of its logistics arm to Tencent and other investors in an early fundraising round.

Tencent would get about a third of the shares on offer and the deal would be completed by the middle of next month, billionaire founder Richard Liu said in an interview.

That would be a precursor to a logistics initial public offering in China or Hong Kong in about three years, Liu said, giving his most detailed outline of JD’s global push to date.

The company founder wants to leapfrog Alibaba — which, like JD, rode an unprecedented Chinese consumer spending boom but remains largely home-bound.

"JD’s rule is that once we decide to do something we never limit the money," Liu said in Davos, Switzerland, where he was attending the World Economic Forum.

The company wanted half of its revenue from overseas within a decade and "we will continue to invest until we achieve our goal", he said.

JD, which is listed in New York, is eyeing the largest city on the US west coast because of its enormous Chinese diaspora, and may lean on partner and shareholder Wal-Mart Stores for initial logistics support.

Liu, who said this week he worried about the increasing difficulty of penetrating a protectionist American market, wants to start selling to consumers by the end of 2018.

"This year, Vietnam, India, Philippines, Malaysia — every Southeast Asian country — we will come by the end of this year," Liu said. "Our future is we will invest in the US and build a warehouse fulfillment centre in the US so you can get same-day delivery."

JD has said previously that it wants to start online sales in Europe and the US by the second half of 2018.

Liu’s strategy is simple: sell quality Chinese goods at lower prices than his competitors. He wants half of JD’s revenue to come from abroad in 10 years, hopefully evenly distributed between Southeast Asia, the US and Europe.

The company is lining up powerful backers to realise that vision. JD is Wal-Mart’s main partner in China, and has teamed up with Tencent in a number of deals, including last month’s $863m investment in VIPShop Holdings.

Tencent declined to comment on the logistics stake.

A "secret team" had spent two years brainstorming with Chinese brands such as Xiaomi on how to take the platform global, Liu said last year.

But its push into the developed world will be one of JD’s riskiest ventures to date.

The online retailer’s expansion into Southeast Asia, starting with operations in Indonesia and Thailand, faced relatively little competition.

That will not be the case for Europe or the US, where Amazon and other competitors are already active.

Bloomberg