‘Trump bump’ gives US weapons maker Raytheon a big shot in the arm

New York — Tomahawk missile maker Raytheon reported an 8% increase in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, benefiting from demand for more weapons from US and its allies.

A lower effective tax rate in 2018 prompted the US defence contractor to forecast full-year earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $9.55 to $9.75, much higher than the average analyst estimate of $8.87.

"We are really pleased with the results we announced here for closing out ‘17, and certainly the guidance that we gave for ’18," chief financial officer Toby O’Brien said in an interview as the company reported a record $25.3bn in sales for the year.

The weapons maker said its 2018 net sales would increase 4 to 6% to a range of $26.4bn-$26.9bn, against Wall Street analysts’ expectation of $26.63bn, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company expects 2018 operating cash flow from continuing operations to be between $3.6bn and $4bn, compared with $2.7bn in 2017. Because of a $1bn pretax discretionary pension plan contribution at the end of 2017, cash flow projections for 2018 increased by about half a billion dollars, O’Brien said.

Companies were expected to front-load pension contributions by taking advantage of higher 2017 deduction rates, before tax rates fall in 2018.

Lockheed Martin’s finance head, during a third-quarter conference call with analysts, said his company was contemplating such a move. Lockheed will announce results its on Monday.

Raytheon and other US weapons makers are expected to benefit in the coming year from an increase in overall defence spending under US President Donald Trump’s administration.

O’Brien said that 40% of Raytheon’s order backlog was from non-US customers, helping the company diversify its sources of revenue. O’Brien said recent changes to the US tax code were already making Raytheon "more globally competitive".

Sales at Raytheon’s missile systems unit, its biggest by revenue, grew 15.2% to about $2.19bn in the quarter ended December 31, as it sold more medium-range air-to-air missiles, Paveway laser-guided bombs and SM-3 anti-ballistic missiles.

Sales in space and airborne systems, its second-biggest by revenue, rose 4.4% to $1.67bn, with more airborne radars sold.

The unit makes electronic warfare systems for tactical aircraft, helicopters and ships, as well as tracking and navigation sensors used on airborne platforms.

Raytheon’s overall sales rose to $6.78bn in the quarter, from $6.28bn a year earlier, narrowly missing analyst estimates for $6.81bn.

However, income from continuing operations attributable to Raytheon fell to $393m, or $1.35 per share, from $555m, or $1.87 per share, a year earlier.

Besides the front-loaded pension contributions, Raytheon had another unanticipated US tax reform-related charge in the fourth-quarter, including $171m that was not included in the company’s prior forecast.

