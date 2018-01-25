SEC probing GE charge as company posts $10bn loss
New York — US securities regulators are probing a massive insurance charge recently announced by General Electric (GE), the latest blow to the nation’s largest industrial conglomerate as it struggles to reverse steep declines in some of its units and is looking to sell off $20bn of assets.
GE announced the probe after reporting a $10bn loss in the latest quarter, hurt by a $6.2bn charge to increase insurance reserves, which it disclosed last week, and steep declines in profit in its power and transportation divisions.
Its shares were down 2.7% at $16.44 in afternoon trading in New York. They have fallen 43% over the past year.
GE said the probe by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) began in late November and initially focused on long-term service agreements for maintenance of power plants, jet engines and other industrial equipment.
It said on Wednesday the SEC recently expanded the inquiry to include the $6.2bn charge and $15bn more in provisions for insurance policies GE announced last week.
"If nothing else, board governance will be heightened and the auditors will sharpen the effort," said Scott Davis, analyst at Melius Research.
GE did not provide further details, but said it was cooperating with the investigation.
"It’s very early days," chief financial officer Jamie Miller said, adding "there’s nothing here I’m overly concerned about".
More weakness
GE also forecast more weakness at its power business in 2018, a unit that produced 60% of GE’s profits as recently as 2016.
The company affirmed its outlook for earnings of $1 to $1.07 a share in 2018. But some analysts were sceptical, having expected GE to lower the target in light of the insurance charge, suspension of GE Capital dividends and weakness in power.
Addressing speculation that GE will break itself into pieces, CE John Flannery said it would continue to exist as a company, "but it will look different" as it sheds about $20bn in assets and looks for the best structure to support its core business of power, aviation and health care.
While the fourth-quarter results contained no other sizeable charges, they threw into stark relief how far the US industrial conglomerate had veered from its outlook less than a year ago, when former CE Jeff Immelt predicted that sales would rise as much as 5% in 2017 and margins would expand by a full percentage point.
In fact, GE said, sales fell 1% to $122.1bn in 2017 and operating profit margins contracted by 5.7 percentage points to 5.7%. The results also indicated that GE’s painful turnaround, which has sent its stock down 43% over the last year, probably has more months to run.
The stock had gained earlier, in part on relief that the company reaffirmed its 2018 profit forecast, RBC Capital Markets analyst Deane Dray said in a note to clients.
"Some short-covering could be triggered just on the news that GE reaffirmed 2018, but the gravity of its operating challenges — especially at Power — are likely to continue to pressure the stock over the near-term," he wrote.
GE kept unchanged its recent forecast for 2018 earnings of between $1.00 and $1.07 a share, which contrasts markedly with the $2 a share Immelt had promised before being replaced as CEO in August.
Power business
GE’s weakening performance largely reflected faster deterioration in GE’s power business, where profit fell 88% in the quarter, after a 51% drop in the third quarter.
The division, which makes and services electricity generating equipment, attributed the drop to unspecified charges and other factors.
The aviation, health care and renewable energy divisions reported rising profit, while profits in oil and gas and transportation fell.
GE said cash from industrial operating activities totaled $7.8bn in the quarter, above expectations of about $7bn, and GE said its ability to generate cash was improving.
GE’s loss totalled $10.01bn in the quarter, compared with a profit of $3.48bn a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, GE reported a loss from continuing operations of $1.15, compared with a profit of 39 cents per share.
Total revenue in the quarter fell to $31.40bn from $33.09bn.
Reuters
