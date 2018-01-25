SEC probing GE charge as company posts $10bn loss

New York — US securities regulators are probing a massive insurance charge recently announced by General Electric (GE), the latest blow to the nation’s largest industrial conglomerate as it struggles to reverse steep declines in some of its units and is looking to sell off $20bn of assets.

GE announced the probe after reporting a $10bn loss in the latest quarter, hurt by a $6.2bn charge to increase insurance reserves, which it disclosed last week, and steep declines in profit in its power and transportation divisions.

Its shares were down 2.7% at $16.44 in afternoon trading in New York. They have fallen 43% over the past year.

GE said the probe by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) began in late November and initially focused on long-term service agreements for maintenance of power plants, jet engines and other industrial equipment.

It said on Wednesday the SEC recently expanded the inquiry to include the $6.2bn charge and $15bn more in provisions for insurance policies GE announced last week.

"If nothing else, board governance will be heightened and the auditors will sharpen the effort," said Scott Davis, analyst at Melius Research.

GE did not provide further details, but said it was cooperating with the investigation.

"It’s very early days," chief financial officer Jamie Miller said, adding "there’s nothing here I’m overly concerned about".

More weakness

GE also forecast more weakness at its power business in 2018, a unit that produced 60% of GE’s profits as recently as 2016.

The company affirmed its outlook for earnings of $1 to $1.07 a share in 2018. But some analysts were sceptical, having expected GE to lower the target in light of the insurance charge, suspension of GE Capital dividends and weakness in power.

Addressing speculation that GE will break itself into pieces, CE John Flannery said it would continue to exist as a company, "but it will look different" as it sheds about $20bn in assets and looks for the best structure to support its core business of power, aviation and health care.