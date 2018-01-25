Philip Morris makes its case to advertise lower risk of iQOS smoking device in US

Washington — Philip Morris International told a US advisory panel on Wednesday that it expects about 6-million smokers to switch completely to its iQOS electronic tobacco device if the company is allowed to claim it is less risky than cigarettes.

The sleek, pen-like iQOS device heats tobacco but does not burn it.

The company hopes to convince the US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel that the product contains fewer harmful chemicals than cigarettes and reduces the risk of smoking-related diseases for smokers who switch.

The panel is discussing the company’s application for two days and on Thursday will vote on whether the company’s data supports one of three potential "modified risk" claims that would be used on the product’s label and in marketing.

The vote is not binding but will influence the FDA’s decision.

Electronic cigarettes currently on the market use a nicotine-laced liquid. Most toxic chemicals in cigarette smoke are produced when tobacco combusts.

IQOS is used by nearly 4-million people in 30 markets outside the US but needs FDA authorisation to be marketed in America.

Last month, a Reuters investigation described irregularities in the clinical trials that supported Philip Morris’s iQOS application to the FDA.