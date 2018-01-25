Companies

Philip Morris makes its case to advertise lower risk of iQOS smoking device in US

25 January 2018 - 09:25 Toni Clarke
Beyond vaping: At the Philip Morris International research centre near Zurich, scientists are searching for healthier cigarette substitutes that will sell. Picture: SUPPLIED
Washington — Philip Morris International told a US advisory panel on Wednesday that it expects about 6-million smokers to switch completely to its iQOS electronic tobacco device if the company is allowed to claim it is less risky than cigarettes.

The sleek, pen-like iQOS device heats tobacco but does not burn it.

The company hopes to convince the US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel that the product contains fewer harmful chemicals than cigarettes and reduces the risk of smoking-related diseases for smokers who switch.

The panel is discussing the company’s application for two days and on Thursday will vote on whether the company’s data supports one of three potential "modified risk" claims that would be used on the product’s label and in marketing.

The vote is not binding but will influence the FDA’s decision.

Electronic cigarettes currently on the market use a nicotine-laced liquid. Most toxic chemicals in cigarette smoke are produced when tobacco combusts.

IQOS is used by nearly 4-million people in 30 markets outside the US but needs FDA authorisation to be marketed in America.

Last month, a Reuters investigation described irregularities in the clinical trials that supported Philip Morris’s iQOS application to the FDA.

Philip Morris says iQOS produces up to 95% fewer potentially harmful chemicals than regular cigarettes. If 15% of US daily smokers switched completely to iQOS, it would translate to about 6-million smokers over seven to 10 years, it says. The figure does not include smokers who might use iQOS in addition to cigarettes.

Moira Gilchrist, Philip Morris’s vice president of scientific and public communications, estimated that 90,000 smoking-related deaths could have been averted over 20 years based on an assumed switch rate of 15%.

The panel’s discussion comes amid an intense debate over the potential risks and benefits associated with e-cigarettes.

On Tuesday, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, summarising data from hundreds of scientific studies, said e-cigarettes were safer than cigarettes and helped smokers quit.

But the report also found "substantial evidence" that youths who use e-cigarettes are more likely to try traditional cigarettes.

FDA staff, in a preliminary review of Philip Morris’s application, said iQOS contained fewer harmful chemicals than cigarettes but it was unclear whether reduced exposure translated into reduced risk of disease.

Results of a study in mice that could shed additional light on additional cancer risk are expected in June.

The advisory panel will recommend whether the company should be allowed to claim that iQOS "can reduce the risks of tobacco-related diseases" or that it "presents less risk of harm than continuing to smoke cigarettes".

A third, easier-to-prove claim would state that iQOS "significantly reduces your body’s exposure to harmful or potentially harmful chemicals".

The FDA is expected to decide whether Philip Morris can sell iQOS within the next few months. It will decide separately whether to authorise the modified-risk claims.

If cleared, iQOS would be sold in the US by Philip Morris partner Altria.

Reuters

