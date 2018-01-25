Hewlett Packard CEO Meg Whitman to lead Jeffrey Katzenberg’s NewTV

Departing Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman will become CEO of NewTV — a move that places her back into uncharted territory. NewTV is DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg’s mobile media company.

One of the most powerful women in US business and a former candidate for California governor, Whitman will be moving into a nascent sector, much like when she took over eBay in its early stages and turned it into a multibillion dollar business.

"Getting Meg was a coup as many companies wanted her," GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives said on Wednesday.

Whitman starts on March 1 at Katzenberg’s start-up firm, which plans to make Hollywood-style, short-form videos for cellphone use.

"This is a change of pace for Meg after stepping down from Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as NewTV and Katzenberg have created a unique business model, which has a long runway ahead of it for the coming years," Ives said.

Several media reports said NewTV was trying to raise about $2bn, which would be a significant first round of financing for a digital media start-up. The firm declined to comment on the funding. Katzenberg is chairperson of NewTV.

Whitman, who was reportedly a leading candidate for the CEO job at Uber before it was given to Dara Khosrowshahi, steps down as CEO of Hewlett Packard on February 1.

At Hewlett Packard Enterprise, she pulled off one of the biggest corporate break-ups in history. She spun off Hewlett Packard Co into Hewlett Packard Enterprise and PC-and-printer business HP Inc in 2015, as part of a plan to turn around the corporation.

Whitman previously served on the board of DreamWorks Animation, which Katzenberg co-founded.

