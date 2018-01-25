Companies

Diageo enjoys the revival of the cocktail, led by the Americans

25 January 2018 - 13:16 Thomas Buckley
Diageo brands include Guinness stout. Picture: REUTERS
Diageo brands include Guinness stout. Picture: REUTERS

London — Americans leading a revival of the classic cocktail are giving a boost to Diageo, the world’s largest distiller.

Organic net sales rose 4% in the six months ended December 31, topping the 3.7% median analyst estimate, the London-based maker of Johnnie Walker whisky said in a statement on Thursday. Operating profit gained 6%, beating the 4.8% estimate.

The distiller said it’s confident of achieving its medium-term targets for sales growth and improvement in operating margin through June 2019. Diageo has also joined other consumer-product companies, such as Unilever and Nestlé, in cutting costs and boosting productivity as activist investors take a growing interest in the sector.

Sales of Johnnie Walker grew 5% in North America, and Diageo reported share gains for the Bulleit and Crown Royal brands. Vodka sales in the region fell 8%, however, hurt by weakness in the Cîroc and Ketel One brands.

Diageo warned that exchange-rate movements for the year ending June 30 will cut net sales by approximately £460m ($656m) and operating profit by about £60m.

Last year, the company agreed to buy Casamigos, a tequila backed by the actor George Clooney, in a deal worth as much as $1bn. It’s also re-entered the Irish whiskey category, in which it hadn’t competed since selling Bushmills to Jose Cuervo in 2014.

Bloomberg

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Eskom makes a U-turn on R1bn payment to McKinsey
Companies / Energy
2.
Woolworths reveals R7bn David Jones setback
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
PwC Steinhoff probe could miss target
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Woolworths in R7bn David Jones setback
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Eskom's Matshela Koko broke strict suspension ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Pernod Ricard posts stronger sales in quarter one on Chinese demand
Companies

How Heineken captured SA under SAB's nose
Money & Investing

Diageo warns sales dip in China and India to affect first-half earnings
Companies

Booze for Africa is the plan as Distell sets out to lift elbows, profits
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.