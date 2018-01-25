Diageo enjoys the revival of the cocktail, led by the Americans

London — Americans leading a revival of the classic cocktail are giving a boost to Diageo, the world’s largest distiller.

Organic net sales rose 4% in the six months ended December 31, topping the 3.7% median analyst estimate, the London-based maker of Johnnie Walker whisky said in a statement on Thursday. Operating profit gained 6%, beating the 4.8% estimate.

The distiller said it’s confident of achieving its medium-term targets for sales growth and improvement in operating margin through June 2019. Diageo has also joined other consumer-product companies, such as Unilever and Nestlé, in cutting costs and boosting productivity as activist investors take a growing interest in the sector.

Sales of Johnnie Walker grew 5% in North America, and Diageo reported share gains for the Bulleit and Crown Royal brands. Vodka sales in the region fell 8%, however, hurt by weakness in the Cîroc and Ketel One brands.

Diageo warned that exchange-rate movements for the year ending June 30 will cut net sales by approximately £460m ($656m) and operating profit by about £60m.

Last year, the company agreed to buy Casamigos, a tequila backed by the actor George Clooney, in a deal worth as much as $1bn. It’s also re-entered the Irish whiskey category, in which it hadn’t competed since selling Bushmills to Jose Cuervo in 2014.

