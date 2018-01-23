Uber says it will take three years to become profitable

Uber, whose losses have piled up in the quest for growth around the world, will be profitable within three years, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Bending the company’s financial trajectory out of the red would be a dramatic shift for the global ride-hailing service, which has been losing billions of dollars a year. Speaking to Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Khosrowshahi said even as the company would continue to be aggressive about expansion, it was finding ways to be more efficient.

Almost six months into his tenure leading Uber, Khosrowshahi is attempting to reverse what has been an unprecedented period of turmoil. The company is facing various government investigations, allegations of sexual harassment and increasing competition from rivals around the world. Khosrowshahi said his goal for 2018 was to "get back to normalcy" after the challenges left by former CEO Travis Kalanick.

"Break-neck growth can hide cultural issues," he said.

Khosrowshahi said the company was investing heavily in autonomous car technology and that it would begin adding the cars in some cities within 18 months. The vehicles would at first only carry passengers on select routes that would expand over time.

The company was also developing vehicles that would fly people to certain destinations, which Khosrowshahi predicted would be available for customers within 10 years.

Uber listing

Khosrowshahi has said he wants to take Uber public as early as 2019, a process that would open the company’s financial performance up to more scrutiny. The company recently finalised a deal that made the Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank Group its largest shareholder.

Rajeev Misra, a SoftBank executive joining Uber’s board, suggested in a recent interview with the Financial Times that Uber focus on core markets such as the US, Europe, Latin America and Australia. In the interview at Davos, Khosrowshahi disagreed, saying the company would be "leaning forward" to expand.

Since taking over as CEO in mid-2017, Khosrowshahi has been on a charm offensive to improve the company’s image. He said the company must work more closely with regulators rather than the more combative approach it took with Kalanick.

Khosrowshahi said he had been working to change Uber’s boorish corporate culture. He commended former Uber engineer Susan Fowler, who wrote a blog post about the company’s sexist culture that led to an investigation at the company and a broader debate about the treatment of women in Silicon Valley and business. He called the fallout "difficult" but "one of the best things that happened at Uber" because of the changes it brought about.

Bloomberg